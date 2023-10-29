All Sections
Whitby Goth Weekend 2023: Bumper 18 picture gallery with first look at Saturday outfits

Thousands of Goths headed to Whitby this weekend for Whitby Goth Weekend 2023 – complete with incredible costumes.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 29th Oct 2023, 08:46 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 08:46 GMT

Our head of photography Marisa Cashill joined them and took these pictures of the events on Friday and Saturday.

Here are a selection of the best outfits and events from the two days so far:

Whitby Goth Weekend 28th October, 2023.

1. Whitby Goth Weekend 28th October, 2023

Photo: Marisa Cashill

Whitby Goth Weekend 28th October, 2023. Carlos Franklin and Tinkerbelle Franklin from Malton

2. Whitby Goth Weekend 28th October, 2023. Carlos Franklin and Tinkerbelle Franklin from Malton

Photo: Marisa Cashill

Whitby Goth Weekend 28th October, 2023. Lainey Venning from York

3. Whitby Goth Weekend 28th October, 2023. Lainey Venning from York

Photo: Marisa Cashill

Whitby Goth Weekend 28th October, 2023. Kaley Frost with Quickler the parrot eating carrot cake, from Great Yarmouth

4. Whitby Goth Weekend 28th October, 2023. Kaley Frost with Quickler the parrot eating carrot cake, from Great Yarmouth

Photo: Marisa Cashill

