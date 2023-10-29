Whitby Goth Weekend 2023: Bumper 18 picture gallery with first look at Saturday outfits

Thousands of Goths headed to Whitby this weekend for Whitby Goth Weekend 2023 – complete with incredible costumes.
Our head of photography Marisa Cashill joined them and took these pictures of the events on Friday and Saturday.
Here are a selection of the best outfits and events from the two days so far:
Whitby Goth Weekend 28th October, 2023. Photo: Marisa Cashill
Whitby Goth Weekend 28th October, 2023. Carlos Franklin and Tinkerbelle Franklin from Malton Photo: Marisa Cashill
Whitby Goth Weekend 28th October, 2023. Lainey Venning from York Photo: Marisa Cashill
Whitby Goth Weekend 28th October, 2023. Kaley Frost with Quickler the parrot eating carrot cake, from Great Yarmouth Photo: Marisa Cashill