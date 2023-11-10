Who is playing at The Piece Hall next summer: McFly announce huge outdoor show in Halifax

Chart-topping rockers McFly are bringing their explosive live show to The Piece Hall, Halifax, next summer.

With seven UK number-one singles, seven Top 10 albums, countless sell-out tours and more than 10 million records sold worldwide, McFly are one of the most significant British pop acts of the 21st century.

And the band behind such massive hits as All About You, Obviously, Star Girl, One For The Radio and Shine A Light are today delighted to announce they will play a headline show at The Piece Hall on Saturday August 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, November 17 via ticketmaster.co.uk

Most Popular

Queues outside the Piece Hall for one of the gigs this year

Since hitting the big time as the youngest band to ever have a debut album go straight to number one – beating The Beatles’ long-standing record – Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd have become one of the UK’s best-loved bands.

McFly’s latest album Power to Play was released in June, hot on the heels of lead single Where Did All The Guitars Go?

The acclaimed album, which was followed by sell-out dates across the UK, hit Number Two on the UK album chart – the same position as their 2020 comeback release Young Dumb Thrills – and became the band’s seventh consecutive LP to hit the UK Top 20.

McFly

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McFly joins Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Richard Ashcroft, Jess Glynne, Fatboy Slim, Loyle Carner and rock legends Status Quo among the Live at The Piece Hall 2024 headliners – with many more to be announced very soon.

The Halifax show is co-promoted by The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor. Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “A lot of people are very excited about this announcement and I’m one of them.

“McFly created one of the defining guitar pop sounds of the noughties and I can’t wait to see them bring their energy to our iconic courtyard. From their unforgettable early hits to their cool and instantly catchy new material this gig really is going to take us back to the future!”