It all happens in October this year and aims to put navigating the middle years at the top of the agenda, covering physical and mental health issues, style and body image, menopause, changing skin and hair, plus coping with caring responsibilities and new life patterns.
The idea sprang from coffee meet-ups between the four friends, when they began to realise that they were all looking for new ways to get the most out of life. Between them, they span the decades from 50s to 70s, so have a wealth of experience to draw on. Now they plan to share their insight, alongside that of special guests, before an audience gathered in the beautiful and intimate surroundings of Goldsborough Hall, near Knaresborough.
We have teamed up with Find Your Midlife Magic, John Lewis & Partners and celebrity hairdresser Andrew Barton to offer two lucky women the chance to win two free tickets and one makeover each - a prize worth at least £750 - to take place at the Find your Mid-Life Magic all-day event at Goldsborough Hall, near Knaresborough, on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.
THE PRIZE: Two lucky women will win free entry for themselves and one guest each to the event. They will arrive in the morning to be introduced to the audience and then be whisked behind the scenes where Andrew Barton will style their hair, and the fashion and beauty teams from John Lewis & Partners work their magic so they leave with a new look and a new outfit, after revealing it to the audience at the end of the day.
HOW TO ENTER: This is open to any woman 45+ who is available on the day of Tuesday, October 3, 2023, and can provide her own transport to arrive at Goldsborough Hall by 9am and leave no earlier than 5pm. We are looking in particular for women who feel they have lost their way, in terms of their mid-life style, or who really deserve to be pampered. Both winners must be willing to share their story with the Midlife Magic audience. Entrants can either nominate themselves or they can be nominated by someone else (but please make sure that your nominee is free that day and would be willing to attend). Entrants from any family or close friend of any of the Find Your Midlife Magic team is not permitted. The two winners will be chosen by the Midlife Magic team and will be contacted by them to run through the fine details.
To enter, send your entries or nominations, explaining why you think you or your nominated woman deserves a pampering makeover at the Mid-Life Magic event, by email to: [email protected] to arrive by noon on June 25, 2023. If you enter yourself, please include your name, age and contact telephone number. If you nominate someone, please give their name, age and confirm their availability, and also give your own name and contact telephone number. We require no photos at this point, although do feel free to send one if you wish.
