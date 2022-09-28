On Saturday, October 8, The Independent Runway starts at 7.30pm at The Guildhall, highlighting inspirational and creative designers pushing boundaries in fashion.

On Sunday, October 9, there is Sustainable Style Swap, 9:30-11:30am at Pitcher & Piano, when stylists Laura and Sara demonstrate sustainable styling, showing how to update your wardrobe and bring a new lease of life to clothes.

The Revival Runway is 11.30am-1pm at Malmaison, celebrating renewed fashion and brands that champion sustainable style and fashion.

Rachel Peru wears Hope Fashion for a photoshoot in York for York Fashion Week. Picture by Olivia Brabbs.

After a debut in spring, Warpaint returns to unveil its latest line of clothing designed for those with life-altering illnesses, subtly adapted to be worn by patients during medical procedures. After the show, founders Joanne Nicholson and Claire Wharton will share their personal stories that led to the creation of the brand. Warpaint: Fashion for the Fight is 3.30-5pm at Malmaison.

Later at Malmaison, 7.30-9pm, French 75 offers a runway curation of vintage French fashion, sourced by founder Louise Finch from across London and Monaco, with pieces by Lanvin, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior and more.

YFW continues on Monday, October 10, with Behind the Seams with Shoni, 7.30pm-10pm, at The Vices York. Shoni is the talented designer behind The Art of Queening, and attendees can explore her debut collection while exploring this private-house hotel.

At Hilton York all day on Saturday and Sunday, there is Fashion Village, and on Monday from 10am there is The Fashion Trail at various locations across the city. See www.yorkfashionweek.com/book-tickets

York city walls provided the perfect backdrop for the York Fashion Week AW22 photoshoot.