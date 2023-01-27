You can explore the city and live like a tourist this weekend for the annual York Residents’ Festival 2023 - here is everything you need to know.

The annual event is organised by Make It York and sponsored by Grand Central as a way of saying ‘thank you’ to York residents for giving visitors a warm welcome. As part of the event, there will be a variety of attractions, food and drink and retail offers available to York residents this year.

It will take place from Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29, 2023 and is the perfect place when looking for a special gift idea, especially with Valentine’s Day coming up, or to spoil yourself. Whether you are treating someone else or pampering yourself, there are some exclusive retail discounts available as well as a range of family friendly attractions from museums, theatres, and galleries to hidden gems and historic buildings.

All you need to take part in the event is a valid York Card, student card or identification that proves that you are a York resident and pre-booking is required for some attractions, tours and events. Some venues also have limited free tickets and operate on a first come first serve basis.

Attractions and things to do at the York Residents’ Festival 2023

Bedern Hall - Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29

Beningbrough Hall, Gallery and Gardens - Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29

Black Swan Folk Club - Sunday, January 29

Central Methodist Church - Saturday, January 28

City Cruises - Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29

Clifford’s Tower - Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29

Ellers Farm Distillery - Saturday, January 28 at 11am (booking required)

Fairfax House - Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29 (booking required)

Fishergate Postern Tower - Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29 from 10am to 4pm

Get Cycling - Monday, January 23 to Saturday, January 28 (booking required)

Goddards - Saturday, March 4 to Sunday, March 5

Holgate Windmill - Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29

Holy Trinity Church - Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29 from 11am to 3pm

Indoor Events Space at Spark York CIC - Sunday, January 29 (booking required)

Kentmere House Gallery - Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29 from 11am to 5pm

Lost Earth Adventures - Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29 (booking required)

Merchant Adventurers’ Hall - Saturday, January 28

Merchant Taylors’ Hall - Sunday, January 29

Mountain Goat Tours - Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29 (booking required)

National Centre for Early Music - Sunday, January 29 (booking required)

Pilot Theatre (Monoliths VR) - Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29

The York BID (Reunion) - Monday, January 16 to Monday, February 6

Rainbows Ceramics - 20 per cent discount offered (bisque only) excluding food, drinks and pre-booked parties. 20 per cent off all Pottery on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29

SPARK: York - Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29 from 11am to 6pm both days (booking required)

St Denys Church - Saturday, January 28

The Stained Glass Centre at St Martin cum Gregory, Micklegate - Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29 from 10am to 4pm

The Bar Convent - Saturday, January 28

The Grand, York free tour - Saturday, January 28 to Monday, January 30 (booking required)

The Guildhall York - Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29

TIER Mobility - Friday, January 27 to Sunday, February 5

Treasurer’s House - Sunday, April 23 to Monday, April 24 (booking required)

St Anthony’s Hall (home of Trinity Church York) - Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29

Wizard Walk of York - Saturday, January 28 (booking required)

York Army Museum - Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29

York Art Gallery - Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29 (booking required)

York Castle Museum - Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29 (booking required)

York Cemetery - Sunday, January 29

York Cocoa Works - Sunday, January 29 (booking required)

York Explore: Map Attack! Lego City of Wonder - Saturday, January 28 from 10am to 3pm

York Explore: Mapping Historic York Exhibition - Saturday, January 28 from 10am to 4pm

York Medical Society - Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29 from 10am to 3pm

York Mansion House - Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29

York Minster - Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29

York Photo Walks - Saturday, January 28 (booking required)

York Steiner School - Sunday, January 29 (booking required)

York’s Chocolate Story - Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29

York’s Hidden History - Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29 (booking required)

Yorkshire Air Museum - Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29 (booking required)

Yorkshire Heart Vineyard and Brewery - Sunday, January 29

Yorkshire Museum - Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29 (booking required)

Retail offers

Ainsty Ales Brewery and Taproom - 20 per cent discount on their online shop Ainsty Ales between Sunday, January 23 and Sunday, January 29

Avorium - Free personalisation to residents during York Residents’ Festival from Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29

Dean’s Garden Centre - 25 per cent off all houseplants and outdoor plants between Saturday, January 28 and Friday, February 3

Get Cycling - 20 per cent off accessories and repairs (must be booked and paid for within that week and for residents of York ID, York Card or proof of address is required. Monday, January 23 to Saturday, January 28

Little Blondie Bakehouse - 10 per cent off, except on boxes of six or more from Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29

Love Cheese - 10 per cent discount off all items in the shop and Speakcheesey from Thursday, January 26 to Saturday, January 28. Speakcheesey bookings are advised.

National Railway Museum - 10 per cent off selection of locomotive models, gifts and homewares inspired by railways as well as toys and puzzles for children from Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29

Palenque - 10 per cent discount from Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29

Pitch 22 - 20 per cent discount on all records and books on Saturday, January 28 from 12pm to 6pm

Plush Cafe - 25 per cent discount applicable to all retail shop items in the boutique shop excluding online and cafe items from Saturday, January 28 to Friday, February 3

Rafi’s Spicebox - 10 per cent discount for all residents who spend £5 or more in-store from Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, February 5

SPARK: York - 20 per cent off fitness classes by Ossie Studio with code: YORKRES from Wednesday, January 25 to Wednesday, February 1 (booking required)

The Braithwaite Gallery - 10 per cent discount off anything in the gallery from Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29

The French House York - 10 per cent offer not valid in conjunction with any other promotion from Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, February 4

The Hat Shop - 10 per cent discount off for ladies, men’s, casuals and classics from Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29

The Imaginarium - 10 per cent discount from Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29

The Potions Cauldron - 10 per cent discount off all purchases and if you spend more than £20 residents will receive a free gift from Saturday, January 28 to Saturday, February 4

The Society of Alchemists - 10 per cent discount on offer from Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29

The Spa at No.1 - 30 per cent off all treatments in The Spa from Saturday, January 28 to Friday, February 3 and booking in advance is essential

The Yorkshire Soap Company - 10 per cent discount off handmade soaps, bath bombs, hair care and other treats from Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29

York Mumbler Baby and Toddler Nearly New Sale - Free entry to the York Mumbler Nearly New Sale and Expectant Parents event on Sunday, January 29

Food and drink offers

