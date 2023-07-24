All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival 2023: The Hairy Bikers and Gino D’Acampo star among best photos from day two of Yorkshire’s popular food and drink festival

The Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival returned to Skipton over the weekend and was attended by celebrity chefs The Hairy Bikers and Gino D’Acampo - here are the best photos from day two of the event.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 24th Jul 2023, 13:07 BST

The Yorkshire Dales festival took place at Funkirk Farm between Friday, July 21 and Sunday, July 23, 2023 with a star-studded line-up of celebrity chefs.

Si King and Dave Meyers from The Hairy Bikers and Gino D’Acampo hosted chef demonstrations in the unique big top theatre kitchen.

The festival was packed with a variety of activities and events including live music from tribute acts and artists, food stalls, masterclasses, workshops, street food and drinks, vintage funfair, kids disco, donkey rides, hay play, tractor park and giant sandpit.

Here are some of the photos of the festival from Saturday taken by Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme.

The Hairy Bikers Si King and Dave Myers at the festival.

1. Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival 2023

The Hairy Bikers Si King and Dave Myers at the festival. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Gino D'Acampo pictured at the festival.

2. Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival 2023

Gino D'Acampo pictured at the festival. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Gino D'Acampo pictured in front of the tent at the festival.

3. Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival 2023

Gino D'Acampo pictured in front of the tent at the festival. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Sue Rothwell (left) and Sarah Kilbride from the Flower Shack at the festival.

4. Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival 2023

Sue Rothwell (left) and Sarah Kilbride from the Flower Shack at the festival. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:YorkshireYorkshire DalesYorkshire Post