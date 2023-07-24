Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival 2023: The Hairy Bikers and Gino D’Acampo star among best photos from day two of Yorkshire’s popular food and drink festival
The Yorkshire Dales festival took place at Funkirk Farm between Friday, July 21 and Sunday, July 23, 2023 with a star-studded line-up of celebrity chefs.
Si King and Dave Meyers from The Hairy Bikers and Gino D’Acampo hosted chef demonstrations in the unique big top theatre kitchen.
The festival was packed with a variety of activities and events including live music from tribute acts and artists, food stalls, masterclasses, workshops, street food and drinks, vintage funfair, kids disco, donkey rides, hay play, tractor park and giant sandpit.
Here are some of the photos of the festival from Saturday taken by Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme.