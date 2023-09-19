Fashion and food is a winning combination, so the chance to see a showcase of fresh autumn style while dining in one of Harrogate’s chicest eateries is not to be passed up.

Lucy Robinson of womenswear brand Aurélie and Jessica Wyatt of Mama Doreen’s Emporium have teamed up to host a fashion brunch to bring trend inspiration and culinary deliciousness. The award-winning Mama Doreen’s Emporium is set to launch a second restaurant in York at Vangarde Shopping Park in November.

Lucy said: “Our aim is to create a gorgeous relaxing morning for women like us. It’s nice to have some grown-up time with like minded women, great food and fashion.”

Jessica added: “Like lots of us, I am always running around looking after family, work and trying to squeeze in time for friends. That’s what this brunch is for. A time to relax and be inspired.”

Mama Doreens is loved for its afternoon teas (and there will be another opening in York).

It all takes place on Thursday, October 19, 10am-12noon, at Mama Doreens Emporium at Station Square, Harrogate, and costs £20 including a goody bag. Tickets: mamadoreensemporium.co.uk. Find out about York Fashion Week here.