Yorkshire fashion company Aurelie to stage catwalk brunch at Mama Doreens in Harrogate
Lucy Robinson of womenswear brand Aurélie and Jessica Wyatt of Mama Doreen’s Emporium have teamed up to host a fashion brunch to bring trend inspiration and culinary deliciousness. The award-winning Mama Doreen’s Emporium is set to launch a second restaurant in York at Vangarde Shopping Park in November.
Lucy said: “Our aim is to create a gorgeous relaxing morning for women like us. It’s nice to have some grown-up time with like minded women, great food and fashion.”
Jessica added: “Like lots of us, I am always running around looking after family, work and trying to squeeze in time for friends. That’s what this brunch is for. A time to relax and be inspired.”
It all takes place on Thursday, October 19, 10am-12noon, at Mama Doreens Emporium at Station Square, Harrogate, and costs £20 including a goody bag. Tickets: mamadoreensemporium.co.uk. Find out about York Fashion Week here.
Taking about baking, many of us had forgotten all about face powder, but then along comes Huda Beauty with a new take in the form of its Easy Bake and Snatch Pressed Powder infused with hyaluronic acid and avocado to achieve a creamy texture while controlling shine (it comes with a precision sponge).