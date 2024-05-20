The event is held in the beautiful Scampston Hall within the Scampston Estate, located near Malton and is annually attended by hundreds of exhibitors, championships and competitors and visitors from all over the UK.

The Yorkshire Game and Country Fair offers the opportunity to discover and learn all about country sports and pursuits and took place on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, 2024.

The event featured displays of vintage cars, commercials, fire engines and military vehicles, including tanks, as well as traction engines, tractors and all-action tractor pulling.

Here are some of the best photos from the event.

1 . Yorkshire Game and Country Fair 2024 Eyan Stocks, owner of 'Owl Adventures' and Falconry & Mobile Zoo based at Ripon, with a 10 year old Steppe Eagle called Storm. Photo: James Hardisty

2 . Yorkshire Game and Country Fair 2024 Vintage Tractor display in the Dalby Firewood Arena at the show. Photo: James Hardisty

3 . Yorkshire Game and Country Fair 2024 Vintage tractors on display at the show. Photo: James Hardisty

4 . Yorkshire Game and Country Fair 2024 Darren Scaife, of Stamford Bridge with his 1957 Diesel Fordson Major taking part in the Vintage Tractor display in the Dalby Firewood Arena at the show. Photo: James Hardisty