The event is held in the beautiful Scampston Hall within the Scampston Estate, located near Malton and is annually attended by hundreds of exhibitors, championships and competitors and visitors from all over the UK.
The Yorkshire Game and Country Fair offers the opportunity to discover and learn all about country sports and pursuits and took place on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, 2024.
The event featured displays of vintage cars, commercials, fire engines and military vehicles, including tanks, as well as traction engines, tractors and all-action tractor pulling.
Here are some of the best photos from the event.
