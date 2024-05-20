Yorkshire Game and Country Fair 2024: Best photos show displays of vintage tractors, cars, fire engines and military vehicles as well as axe throwing and birds of prey

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 20th May 2024, 15:46 BST
The Yorkshire Game and Country Fair returned to Scampston Hall this weekend with a host of vintage tractors on display - here are some of the best photos from the event.

The event is held in the beautiful Scampston Hall within the Scampston Estate, located near Malton and is annually attended by hundreds of exhibitors, championships and competitors and visitors from all over the UK.

The Yorkshire Game and Country Fair offers the opportunity to discover and learn all about country sports and pursuits and took place on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, 2024.

The event featured displays of vintage cars, commercials, fire engines and military vehicles, including tanks, as well as traction engines, tractors and all-action tractor pulling.

Here are some of the best photos from the event.

Eyan Stocks, owner of 'Owl Adventures' and Falconry & Mobile Zoo based at Ripon, with a 10 year old Steppe Eagle called Storm.

1. Yorkshire Game and Country Fair 2024

Eyan Stocks, owner of 'Owl Adventures' and Falconry & Mobile Zoo based at Ripon, with a 10 year old Steppe Eagle called Storm. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Vintage Tractor display in the Dalby Firewood Arena at the show.

2. Yorkshire Game and Country Fair 2024

Vintage Tractor display in the Dalby Firewood Arena at the show. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Vintage tractors on display at the show.

3. Yorkshire Game and Country Fair 2024

Vintage tractors on display at the show. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Darren Scaife, of Stamford Bridge with his 1957 Diesel Fordson Major taking part in the Vintage Tractor display in the Dalby Firewood Arena at the show.

4. Yorkshire Game and Country Fair 2024

Darren Scaife, of Stamford Bridge with his 1957 Diesel Fordson Major taking part in the Vintage Tractor display in the Dalby Firewood Arena at the show. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireMalton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.