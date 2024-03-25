Tramlines fans will be entertained by music superstars including Paulo Nutini, Jamie T, Snow Patrol, Tom Grennan, The Human League and Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Yorkshire's Tramlines Festival of music, comedy and more, is Sheffield’s biggest party taking place over five stages at 40,000 capacity Hillsborough Park from Friday to Sunday, July 26 to 28.

Weekend tickets permit entry to all three days - subject to terms.

Weekend tickets cost £130+bf (monthly payment options are available). Saturday and Sunday tickets are selling fast but remain on sale from £45+bf. All tickets can be purchased from www.tramlines.org.uk.

Sheffield icons The Human League

Sheffield's own electro synth-pop superstars The Human League will make their Tramlines debut with crowd-pleasing hits such as their anthemic Don't You Want Me, Mirror Man, (Keep Feeling) Fascination, The Lebanon, Human and Tell Me When.

Headliners include Sunny Side Up chart-topper Paulo Nutini, Panic Prevention star Jamie T, rockers Snow Patrol, How Does It Feel sensation Tom Grennan and Murder on the Dancefloor hitmaker Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Recently added to the line-up were Leeds indie-rockers The Pigeon Detectives, who last year released sixth studio album TV Show, following a career’s worth of platinum and gold accolades.

Rising stars Balancing Act, hotly tipped by Radio 1, are also set to bring their electrifying live show to this year's festival.

Sunny Side Up chart-topper Paulo Nutini

Stand-up comedians, to rival any at Hammersmith’s iconic Live at the Apollo venues, have also been added to Tramlines 2024.

Comedy headliners include Hull’s funniest, pint-sized export, Lucy Beaumont (Friday); the oddball, carrier-bag-clutching Angelos Epithemiou (Saturday) famed for his time on Reeves & Mortimer’s Shooting Stars; and devout, cardigan-loving vegan - 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown captain, Jon Richardson (Sunday).

There is plenty of comedy talent in support too including Justin Moorhouse (Phoenix Nights), international writer Olivia Lee (The Tonight Show with Jay Leno); the Time Out and Chortle-award winning, Andrew Maxwell, and loads more.

Master of Ceremonies on the comedy stage will switch each day to include Phil Ellis (nominated for the prestigious Sky Best Comedy Show at the 2023 Edinburgh Comedy Awards); witty Scotsman Gareth Waugh, and the razor-sharp Matt Reed.

Tramlines is also delighted to announce the lineup for The Open Arms - the only stage on site where literally, anything goes.

TV’s Shaun Williamson is back by popular demand with his Barrioke audience sing-along show. Plucking Different will create ukulele mayhem when the band unleashes its eclectic mix of feel-good songs, from Muse to Mumford and Sons.

The tweed-clad, 10-piece, brass powerhouse, Old Dirty Brasstards make a special welcome return. The utterly unique Flash Bang Brass will bring the club, rave and pop vibes with their party-starting LED show. Plus more unmissable entertainment comes from the Dolly Parton-loving duo, Double Dollys, where guests can expect comedy, live songs and, of course, line dancing.

Also at The Open Arms this year is the return of Slambarz presents: Speakers Corner, promising an exhilarating showcase of talent across three dynamic sessions including an all female showcase on Saturday, July 27.

Slambarz focuses on live performance and artist development for young people aged 14-25, offering a safe, creative space where they can pursue their passions through music.

The Open Arms will again feature the fabulous and uniquely talented Stars Band, a product of Under the Stars, a Sheffield-based disability arts charity that runs regular nightclub events alongside music and drama sessions for adults.

Each evening, The Open Arms hands over the sound system to Sheffield club night favourites 2014 The Club Night, Club Tropicana and ABBA Party.

There’s much more to Tramlines 2024 including stage splits, the results of the 2024 Apply to Play competition, the family-friendly area Into the Trees, a revamped offering of independent food traders, bespoke craft beer and ale, vintage clothes stores, and roaming entertainment across the site.

TRAMLINES FESTIVAL 2024 2 LINE UP

FRIDAY 26 JULY

Paolo Nutini

Bombay Bicycle Club

The Charlatans / Soft Play / Sophie Ellis-Bextor / Miles Kane

The View (Special Guests) / Dylan John Thomas / The Mysterines / Corella /

Been Stellar / Coach Party / Bedroom High Club

Cameron Hayes / Matilda Shakes / Mary in the Junkyard / Mitch Santiago / Harriet Rose / Abs

Comedy: Lucy Beaumont / Justin Moorhouse / Andy Askins / Harry Stachini / Andre Vincent / Phil Ellis

Barrioke feat Shaun Williamson / Plucking Different / Office for Personal Development / ABBA Party

Slambarz presents Speakers Corner: Keesha / Lewcid / AJ / Shanti Lorence / NB / HKB / Kiz Official / Harris / JB / Balby / Taku / DJ Dylor / DJ Law

SATURDAY 27 JULY

Jamie T

Tom Grennan

Holly Humberstone / The Snuts / Annie Mac / Peace

Sprints / Jazzy / Nieve Ella / English Teacher / Coco

Cucamaras / Balancing Act / Otis Mensah / City Parking / Franz Von / Kdot / Mica Sefia / Rumbi Tauro / JxK / DJ Kyla C

Everly Pregnant Brothers (Special Guests) / The Leadmill Studio Orchestra

Comedy: Angelos Epithemiou / Olivia Lee / Joe McTernan / Scott Bennett / Gareth Waugh

Old Dirty Brasstards / The In-Here Bros / Mr B The Gentleman Rhymer / The Stars Band / Club Tropicana

Slambarz presents Speakers Corner: Keyz.Tenten / BuzzNorthway / ZEDI / Roy Cropper / Maasai / Ra’siah / TeeWhyWho? / SL Kutta / DJ Dylor / DJ Law

SUNDAY 28 JULY

Snow Patrol

The Human League

Example / Yard Act / Maximo Park (Special Guests) / The Pigeon Detectives

The Magic Gang / Anthony Szmierek / Flowerovlove

New Dad / Willie J Healey / 86Tv’s / Folly Group / Lime Garden / Philippa Zawe / Creeping Jean / Static Lives

Comedy: Jon Richardson / Andrew Maxwell / Jack Gleadow / Danny Mcloughlin / Jojo Sutherland / Matt Reed

Flash Bang Brass / Hip Hop Karaoke / Double Dollys / 2014 The Club Night

Slambarz presents Speakers Corner: Dynamic Dance CIC / Mi