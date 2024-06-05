Doncaster Racecourse reveals festival themes and entertainment to celebrate the 100 days to go milestone

Today (Tuesday 4 June) marks 100 days to go until the Betfred St Leger Festival gets underway, and Doncaster Racecourse has revealed the festival themes and post-event entertainment as they gear up for one of the most prestigious weeks of the British horse racing calendar.

The Betfred Ladies Day will once again kick off the four days of jampacked racing action on Thursday 12 September with the Betfred Park Hill Stakes being the marquee race. This will also see the return of the Style awards with the opportunity to win £1,000. The day will finish with legendary boy-band member, TV and radio presenter Marvin Humes providing the post-race entertainment.

Day two on Friday 13 September, the day of the Betfred Doncaster Cup race, will see the racecourse celebrate the “Best of British” with the UK's most authentic Britpop tribute band 'Onside Britpop' filling the festival with their 90s spirit.

The 2024 Betfred St Leger is back

Up to 40,000 racegoers are expected at the Festival again this September in what is always a highlight of the flat racing season. The most well-known race of the Festival takes place on the third day, Saturday 14 September, with the Group 1 Betfred St Leger Stakes, which is known as the World’s Oldest Classic. The Ultimate Party Band, a 4-piece high-energy band, will finish off St Leger Saturday in the evening.

To bring this year’s St Leger Festival to a close this year, the racecourse will deliver a “Sunday Funday” which will consist of a wide selection of fun activities for all the family plus the popular Graham Lee Bet Vickers Leger Legends race. Currently, Grandstand Maxsaver Earlybird tickets are available for just £12.50 per person.

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director of Doncaster Racecourse, said: “Last year was one of the biggest and best Betfred St Leger Festival in recent memory so we’re really excited to reveal this year’s plans, giving customers just 100 days to get their tickets before the festival begins. From Ladies Day to the Sunday Funday, there really is something for everyone at this year’s Betfred St Leger Festival.”

