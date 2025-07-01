80s Day Disco Middlesbrough – A retro day to remember

Step back into the 80s! Join us at The Middlesbrough Empire on July 12 for a daytime disco of non-stop classics, retro vibes, and all-out dancing. 18+ only. Final tickets remaining!

Get ready to throw it back to the most iconic decade in music as the 80s Day Disco arrives in Middlesbrough! Taking over The Middlesbrough Empire on Saturday, July 12 2025 from 3PM–8PM, this strictly 18+ event promises five unforgettable hours of retro anthems, vibrant energy, and all-day dancing.

Whether you lived the 80s or just love the hits, this is your chance to relive the magic of a generation that gave us synth-pop, glam rock, big hair, and even bigger beats. From disco to new wave, we’re spinning the tracks that defined an era.

What To Expect:

Nonstop 80s Classics:

From Madonna to Michael Jackson, Prince to Queen, the soundtrack will be packed with the decade’s greatest hits. Think neon-lit dancefloors and wall-to-wall singalongs.

Retro Dance Floor Energy:

Get your groove on under shimmering disco balls, surrounded by like-minded partygoers embracing the 80s spirit.

Feel-Good Nostalgia All Day Long:

Come for the music, stay for the vibe—expect an upbeat crowd, full of fun and dressed to impress in retro flair.

Artists You’ll Hear:

Michael Jackson · Madonna · Prince · Whitney Houston · Queen · George Michael · Tina Turner · Elton John · David Bowie · Cyndi Lauper · Bon Jovi · Phil Collins · Duran Duran · The Police · Billy Joel · Eurythmics · U2 · Bryan Adams · The Cure · Spandau Ballet · Fleetwood Mac · Depeche Mode · Rick Astley · Guns N’ Roses · Simple Minds · A-ha · Hall & Oates · The Bangles · and many more!

Venue Details:

The Middlesbrough Empire

2 Corporation Rd, Middlesbrough TS1 2RT, UK

Last Entry: 5PM sharp

Tickets:

General Admission: £10–£20 + booking fees

Big Group Package (10+ people): £18 + fee per ticket

All early tiers are now SOLD OUT. Final tickets remaining — book early to avoid disappointment.

LINK: https://www.fatsoma.com/e/cbuqkg4m/la/zfqv

FAQs:

Why are tickets priced in tiers?

This event follows a festival-style pricing model. All tickets grant the same access — earlier purchases simply get a better price.

Can I buy tickets on the door?

Only if the event doesn’t sell out in advance. We strongly recommend booking early to guarantee entry.

Is there a group discount?

Yes! Groups of 10+ can access our discounted “Big Group Package” — great for birthdays, hen/stag parties, or just a big reunion with mates.

What’s the age limit?

This event is strictly 18+ — valid photo ID may be required on entry.

What if I lose my ticket or confirmation email?

No worries — just email [email protected] with your name and proof of purchase, and we’ll reissue your tickets.

Can I resell my ticket?

Yes, tickets are transferable. We don’t check names at the door.

Venue accessibility?

Please check with the venue directly for the most accurate accessibility information: The Middlesbrough Empire

Still have questions?