A celebration of Yorkshire photographers and powerful narratives

This year’s festival offers an exciting mix of social commentary, artistic exploration, and personal narratives, featuring photographers whose work explores themes of identity, society, and the human experience. With a focus on Northern talent, Photo North will highlight the contributions of Yorkshire-based photographers and their ability to engage with both local and global issues.

One of the standout exhibits is RAGING by Sarah Oglesby and Grace Wilkinson. This vibrant, punchy project takes aim at societal expectations and amplifies the voices of women and gender minorities. The powerful images in this exhibition challenge the idea of being seen but not heard, creating a space where anger, outrage, and resistance can be fully expressed.

John Bolloten, known for his raw documentary style, will launch his new book This is Not a Life, It’s Just an Existence at the festival. Bolloten’s captivating photojournalism, which highlights life on the fringes of society, will be presented alongside an exhibition of images from his five-year exploration of drug addiction, homelessness, and vice in Bradford. His signature style is sure to leave a lasting impact as he brings the real stories of people often left in the shadows to light.

Paul Berriff, an iconic photographer whose career started at the Yorkshire Evening Post, whose work in the 1960s captured the rise of rock and roll, will be showcasing his Rock Legends 1960s collection. Featuring intimate portraits of legendary musicians like The Beatles during their early years, Berriff’s work has become synonymous with the golden era of British music, earning praise from collectors and musicians alike.

Simon Hill’s THE NORTH REVISITED project will also take centre stage, drawing on the legacy of John Bulmer’s documentary photography to offer a fresh perspective on the North of England. Hill’s compelling new work reimagines the northern landscape, celebrating its character and resilience through a modern lens.

Adding to the excitement, the Channel 4 picture team will be on hand to host portfolio drop-ins, industry chats, and presentations, offering invaluable insight and inspiration for aspiring photographers. Visitors can also explore a selection of iconic film ephemera, including pieces from Trainspotting and Rita, Sue and Bob Too.

Festival co-founders Peter Dench and Sharon Price have curated an event that promises to inspire, engage, and provoke conversation. "We’ve chosen works that provide powerful social commentary, exploring both the beautiful and the poignant," says Sharon Price. "Photo North is a festival that speaks to the photographer, the enthusiast, and anyone seeking a deeper connection with the visual world around us."

Peter Dench adds, "The North of England has always had a rich photographic tradition, and Photo North Festival is committed to showcasing the incredible talent that comes from this region. This year’s lineup is truly one not to be missed."

With a packed schedule of exhibitions, talks, and screenings, Photo North Festival 2025 promises to be one of Europe’s most exciting and inclusive photography events. Whether you’re a professional photographer, a photo enthusiast, or someone looking to experience stunning photography, there is something for everyone at this year’s festival.

Event Details:

Dates: 11th - 13th April 2025

Venue: The Carriageworks Theatre, Millennium Square, Leeds, UK

Website: www.photonorthfestival.co.uk

