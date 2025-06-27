A family friendly show about ice cream and friendship is touring to Yorkshire!

SCRUMPTIOUS! is a magical show about friendship and ice cream. It features hilarious songs, dancing, storytelling, and gentle audience participation. It has been described as “the perfect treat for children aged four and above - and their grown ups!”

During the SCRUMPTIOUS! development process, Beggars Belief collaborated with diverse community groups across Blackburn, Darwen, and Blackpool to create the show. Together, they explored stories around childhood memories. Many talked about trips to the seaside, sweets, ice cream, grandparents, hot summers, favourite places, and making friends. These themes and the characters they discovered came together to form SCRUMPTIOUS!

The show will visit Ripon Library (5 July), The Hornby Theatre (6 July), Denton West End Community Library (15 July), Blackburn Children's University (19 July), Amesbury Library (22 July), Tidworth Library (22 July), Malmesbury Library (23 July), Corsham Library (24 July), Salisbury Library (25 July), Tottington Library (26 July), Rochdale Town Hall (28 July), Feel Good Family Picnic Rochdale (29 July–1 August), and Brontë Parsonage Museum (2 August).

SCRUMPTIOUS! will also pop up in local primary schools across the North West, ensuring more children have access to the joy of live theatre.

Nicky McRoy from Beggars Belief Collective, who plays ‘Iridiana’ in the show, commented:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be taking Scrumptious! out on the road again this summer, thanks to the generous support of Arts Council England. This magical little show has grown out of real memories and voices from the communities we worked with, and it’s been such a joy to see families fall in love with it. We’re especially excited to welcome Rosa Taylor to the cast as Sylvie - she brings a whole new sparkle to the sweet shop! We can’t wait to share Scrumptious! with even more audiences in brand new places.”

Booking information is available now at www.beggarsbeliefcollective.co.uk

