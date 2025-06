A gingerbread masterpiece inspires festive giving at Holdsworth House in Halifax

This December, Holdsworth House is transforming festive traditions into acts of generosity with a spectacular gingerbread replica of the historic hotel and a heartwarming competition designed to treat unsung heroes in the community.

The House that Inspires Giving

At the heart of Holdsworth House Hotel's Christmas celebrations is an extraordinary gingerbread replica of the historic house. Showcasing meticulous detail and artistic flair, this edible masterpiece is more than just a feast for the eyes—it’s a symbol of the warmth and care that the Christmas season embodies.

The gingerbread house serves as the centrepiece of a new Heart of Holdsworth House competition, encouraging visitors to share that same spirit of kindness by nominating someone special to win a festive treat.

Gingerbread replica of Holdsworth House Hotel

Celebrate Christmas and Treat a Hero

While enjoying festive afternoon teas, Christmas lunches and dinners, hotel guests can take participate in the Heart of Holdsworth House competition. Whether it’s a neighbour, friend or family member, this is your chance to shine a light on those who go above and beyond for others.

How to Take Part:

Visit Holdsworth House Hotel in Halifax to see the gingerbread display in Reception.

Pick up an entry form and share your hero’s story.

Drop your completed form into the hotel’s Christmas Letterbox.

Holdsworth House in Halifax.

On Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, the Holdsworth House team will select one nominee each day and announce the winners on their social media channels. Prizes range from indulgent afternoon tea gift vouchers to luxurious overnight stays – the perfect way to show gratitude this season.

Meet the Artist Behind the Gingerbread Magic

The gingerbread replica is the work of renowned baker, photographer and influencer Aimee Twigger ofTwigg Studios in Devon. Aimeeis celebrated for her ability to transform simple ingredients into edible art. Her attention to detail and passion for storytelling through food perfectly capture the charm and history of Holdsworth House.