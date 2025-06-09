A magical performance of Dickens' classic from the John Godber Company, comes to Little Wold Vineyard

This December acclaimed theatre company The John Godber Company, have teamed up with the award-winning Little Wold Vineyard in South Cave, to bring Dickens most famous ghost story "A Christmas Carol" to the stage.

Come along to the Vineyard for theatrical evenings this festive season, accompanied by Victorian food platters, delicious wine, music and merriness.

The production is adapted by BAFTA Award-winners Jane Thornton and John Godber and stars National Theatre Actor, William Ilkley as Ebenezer Scrooge, alongside graduate members of The Godber Theatre Foundation.

This is sure to be a night to remember, with meals and performances on the 17th and 18th December. Tickets include mulled wine, food and the one-act show.

A Christmas Carol, at the Vineyard

Tickets are limited, so do not leave it too late to book for an evening guaranteed to leave you in the Christmas Spirit!

For three special performances only, all in aid of The Godber Theatre Foundation, which supports young people from Hull and East Yorkshire into careers in the Arts, and which is celebrating its 5th year this year. All proceeds after the ticket charges go towards the production and the charity.