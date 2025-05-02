A Mischief of Rats sculpture trail goes live tomorrow

Hull and East Yorkshire are about to be transformed into an open-air gallery as A Mischief of Rats sculpture trail goes live on Saturday, 3 May 2025. Featuring 45 giant, artist-decorated rat sculptures, this ambitious project celebrates Hull’s cultural heritage, inspired by local music legend Mick Ronson and his band, The Rats.

This first rat sculpture to be installed is Mutiny on the Bounty, by Beverley Artist, Nick Matson and sponsored by ResQ, located in Paragon Square, Hull.

The team invites the public to explore Hull city centre and beyond, with sculptures spiralling out across East Yorkshire. Each six-foot-tall rat has been uniquely designed by artists, drawing on themes such as Mick Ronson’s musical legacy, health and medical science, rats in popular culture, maritime connections, and imaginative artistic makeovers.

Download the Find a Rat! app from the App Store and Google Play to scan QR codes for information about all 45 rats and enjoy interactive maps that enhance your exploration of Hull and East Yorkshire. The app will go live on Saturday, 3 May.

Co-director Clare Huby expressed her enthusiasm for the trail: “We’re thrilled to launch A Mischief of Rats. The public has been eagerly anticipating this event since it was announced. It’s more than just an art trail – it’s a chance for families and friends to connect outdoors while celebrating the area’s rich history and supporting the Daisy Appeal.

“Thanks to Neill & Brown Logistics and Strata Group, the first giant rat was installed in Hull on Wednesday, and the team placed all 45 rats in just three days.

“We know these trails attract people to the region from across the UK and beyond. Puffins Galore! was visited by over 250,000 people in Hull and East Yorkshire, and we anticipate this number will increase with A Mischief of Rats. We choose locations based on footfall but also encourage visitors to discover lesser-known places.”

The trail will run until the end of August 2025, culminating in a Grand Charity Auction on 20 September, when the sculptures will be sold to raise funds for The Daisy Appeal. This local charity supports cutting-edge research and facilities for cancer, heart disease, and dementia detection at Castle Hill Hospital. Organisers hope the auction will raise in excess of £150,000.

Following the success of previous trails like Larkin with Toads, A Moth for Amy, and Puffins Galore!, this new initiative promises to boost tourism, enhance community engagement, and bring joy to residents and visitors alike. With interactive maps and a dedicated app enhancing the experience, fans can track down all 45 sculptures while exploring Hull and East Yorkshire in a fresh and exciting way.

A Mischief of Rats begins this Saturday. Get ready to scurry through the region and discover these stunning works of art! Let the mischief begin!