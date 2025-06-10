A night for all of you Motown & Northern Soul fans

By Sandy Smith
Contributor
Published 10th Jun 2025, 08:29 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 10:28 BST
Pickering are you ready for a non-stop night of Motown & Northern Soul?

Bringing you the timeless sounds of Motown & Northern Soul & featuring 2 hours of non-stop classics including The Supremes, Red Light Spells Danger, Do I Love you (Indeed I do) Tainted Love, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, The Supremes, to name a few.

This unforgettable production promises to take you on a journey through some of the most beloved songs in the music industry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Once you've heard it through the grapevine about this show, your love of the music will lift you higher and higher.

Join us on 5th July 2025 at the Kirk Theatre PickeringJoin us on 5th July 2025 at the Kirk Theatre Pickering
Join us on 5th July 2025 at the Kirk Theatre Pickering

Starring Sandy Smith, Sophie Mairi and Briony Gunn, whose credits include London’s West End, Cruise Liners and Luxury Hotels, the trio deliver a powerful, soul-stirring performance that will have audiences dancing and singing along.

Friday 4th July - 7.30 pm, The Kirk Theatre. Tickets available now online or box office: 01751 474833

https://kirktheatre.co.uk/events/belle-voix/

Related topics:Pickering
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice