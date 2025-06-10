A night for all of you Motown & Northern Soul fans
Bringing you the timeless sounds of Motown & Northern Soul & featuring 2 hours of non-stop classics including The Supremes, Red Light Spells Danger, Do I Love you (Indeed I do) Tainted Love, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, The Supremes, to name a few.
This unforgettable production promises to take you on a journey through some of the most beloved songs in the music industry.
Once you've heard it through the grapevine about this show, your love of the music will lift you higher and higher.
Starring Sandy Smith, Sophie Mairi and Briony Gunn, whose credits include London’s West End, Cruise Liners and Luxury Hotels, the trio deliver a powerful, soul-stirring performance that will have audiences dancing and singing along.
Friday 4th July - 7.30 pm, The Kirk Theatre. Tickets available now online or box office: 01751 474833
https://kirktheatre.co.uk/events/belle-voix/