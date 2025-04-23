A Night to Remember! An exciting, musical extravaganza
Fairburn Singers are visiting Vienna on 19-21 May and will be hosted by MACH4. The Singers will perform in St Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, and then travel 45 minutes to Gumpoldskirchen to meet MACH4. There they will be welcomed with a Civic Reception and then perform alongside MACH4 in the Catholic Church. This concert will be followed by a social gathering. A further concert will be performed by Fairburn Singers in Christ Church Vienna on the following evening.
Fairburn Singers are delighted to reciprocate this hospitality when MACH4 visit Yorkshire at the end of May. The highlight of this visit is the joint concert in the wonderful surroundings of Selby Abbey. Following the concert MACH4 will join us at Selby Golf Club for a Civic Reception and be introduced to typical Yorkshire fare.