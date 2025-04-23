A Night to Remember! An exciting, musical extravaganza

Don't miss this exciting, musical extravaganza. Fairburn Singers are proud to announce their forthcoming concert at Selby Abbey on 31 May at 6pm. Performing alongside their guests, MACH4 - an Austrian Male Choir - it will truly be a Night to Remember. Each Choir will perform separately and then come together for a rousing finale. With 57 singers in MACH4 and the mixed-voices of Fairburn Singers, plus a professional Trumpeter, Anthony Thompson, we should surely raise the roof.

Fairburn Singers are visiting Vienna on 19-21 May and will be hosted by MACH4. The Singers will perform in St Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, and then travel 45 minutes to Gumpoldskirchen to meet MACH4. There they will be welcomed with a Civic Reception and then perform alongside MACH4 in the Catholic Church. This concert will be followed by a social gathering. A further concert will be performed by Fairburn Singers in Christ Church Vienna on the following evening.