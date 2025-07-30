A proper Yorkshire celebration: Black Sheep Brewery unveils weekend festivities
Taking place from Thursday, July 31, the iconic brewery in the heart of North Yorkshire promises a weekend of family filled fun, hosting a variety of events to celebrate its Yorkshire heritage.
With the brewery and visitor centre open all weekend to celebrate, highlights include:
- A Yorkshire-themed quiz on July 31
- A new ‘Where’s Woolly?’ activity on family brewery tours
- A free pint for anyone who brings a Yorkshire Terrier to the Visitor Centre on 1st August
- Complimentary cups of Yorkshire Tea and stuffed Yorkshire puddings on Yorkshire Day itself
Dave Sharples, Brand Marketing Manager at Black Sheep Brewery, said: "There’s no better time to shout about our Yorkshire roots than Yorkshire Day, and we’re pulling out all the stops for a weekend-long celebration. We’re proud to fly the flag for God’s own county, and this year we’re mixing proper Yorkshire charm with good old-fashioned fun.
"Whether you’re here for a pint, a cuppa, or just a proper Yorkshire welcome, our Masham Visitor Centre is the place to be.”