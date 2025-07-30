A proper Yorkshire celebration: Black Sheep Brewery unveils weekend festivities

By Harry Watson
Contributor
Published 30th Jul 2025, 14:14 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2025, 14:20 BST
Black Sheep Brewery Visitor Centre, Mashamplaceholder image
Black Sheep Brewery Visitor Centre, Masham
Masham-based Black Sheep Brewery is inviting punters to celebrate God’s Own County this Yorkshire Day (August 1) with a full weekend of events at its bar and Visitor Centre.

Taking place from Thursday, July 31, the iconic brewery in the heart of North Yorkshire promises a weekend of family filled fun, hosting a variety of events to celebrate its Yorkshire heritage.

With the brewery and visitor centre open all weekend to celebrate, highlights include:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • A Yorkshire-themed quiz on July 31
  • A new ‘Where’s Woolly?’ activity on family brewery tours
  • A free pint for anyone who brings a Yorkshire Terrier to the Visitor Centre on 1st August
  • Complimentary cups of Yorkshire Tea and stuffed Yorkshire puddings on Yorkshire Day itself

Dave Sharples, Brand Marketing Manager at Black Sheep Brewery, said: "There’s no better time to shout about our Yorkshire roots than Yorkshire Day, and we’re pulling out all the stops for a weekend-long celebration. We’re proud to fly the flag for God’s own county, and this year we’re mixing proper Yorkshire charm with good old-fashioned fun.

"Whether you’re here for a pint, a cuppa, or just a proper Yorkshire welcome, our Masham Visitor Centre is the place to be.”

Related topics:YorkshireMashamNorth Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice