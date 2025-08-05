A roast to remember: Celebrating Yorkshire Day with heart and purpose

On Thursday, 1st August, Blend Culinary Foundation proudly celebrated Yorkshire Day by welcoming the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Safiya Saeed, into their kitchen-where she made (and tried!) her first-ever Yorkshire pudding.

Though she’s lived in Sheffield for over 40 years, it was a first for the Lord Mayor, who joined Professor Dame Hilary Chapman, DBE, HM Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, alongside community partners, including Family Voice and The Yong Women’s Housing Project, both long-time collaborators with Blend Culinary Foundation.

Together, the group prepared a full Sunday Roast from scratch, with fresh vegetables generously donated from Family Voice’s community allotment. The spread included roast beef, chicken, stuffing, golden potatoes, mashed root veg, roasted carrots, sautéed courgettes, and, of course, golden, homemade Yorkshire puddings. After sharing a meal, the team packed up 50 full roast dinners to distribute to local families and individuals facing food insecurity.

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Safiya Saeed, Professor Hilary Chapman, Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, with the Blend Culinary Foundation team.

But this event was about more than just food.

“Sharing meals and stories around a table is one of the oldest ways we connect”, says Lauren, Community Development Officer at Blend Family. “Yet increasingly, many people are denied that basic experience due to poverty, isolation, or lack of confidence in the kitchen.”

“Because when we cook together, eat together, and share our stories, we remember what we all have in common, and what we’re capable of when we care.”

And that’s exactly where Blend Culinary Foundation comes in.

The meals that were distributed to local families and individuals facing food insecurity

BCF doesn’t just serve meals; it empowers people with the skills, confidence, and support to cook for themselves and their families. Through hands-on workshops, community meals, and inclusive programming, Blend Culinary Foundation’s cookery school is a space of learning, laughter, and belonging. Where food is a leveller, and everyone has a seat at the table.

The Lord Mayor expressed her enthusiasm to return and hopes to connect Blend Culinary Foundation with Reach Up, the youth organisation she founded, to inspire and empower the next generation through the joy of cooking.

About Blend Culinary Foundation

Blend Culinary Foundation (BCF) is an independent not-for-profit CIC and social enterprise that uses food as a force for good. Through inclusive workshops and classes, community cooking, and shared meals, BCF brings people together to build lasting skills that nourish both individuals and communities.