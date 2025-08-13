A Taste of Luxury in Tantalising Food Talk at Ryedale Folk Museum

With its rich aroma and range of designs, gingerbread has long captured imagination. Now, it’s one of the stories currently being explored in Ryedale Folk Museum’s latest exhibition, ‘Making a Meal of It’, and will feature in a talk this weekend by acclaimed food historian Ivan Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, beyond its sweet taste lies a layered history. “The Tudor allure of gingerbread was based both on its taste and, crucially, its exclusive reputation,” explains Events Coordinator Rosie Barrett. “The inclusion of spices like ginger, cinnamon, pepper and saffron, placed it far beyond the reach of the everyday consumer – originally, gingerbread was reserved for special occasions, particularly weddings and, later, Christmas. However, in a lovely touch, it was also served to women after childbirth.”

Gingerbread will be discussed by food historian Ivan Day in a tantalising talk this weekend, set to take place on Sunday 17 August in the museum’s beautiful Manor House. The talk will also include opportunities to taste some of Ivan’s baking, made using moulds from the food historian’s own collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gingerbread is a topic of particular relevance at Ryedale Folk Museum. “We have a lovely selection of wooden gingerbread moulds which really offer a window into our culinary past,” explains Rosie. “They were used by Kirkbymoorside baker Sonley’s, and date from the reign of King George IV (1820–1830). Decorated with coats of arms and decorative carvings, they would have produced a foodstuff that was also a symbol of prestige.”

Spice Drawers

The original gingerbread was quite different from the biscuit we know today. Early recipes combined the spices with breadcrumbs and honey to form a rich paste. The baking process required the mixture to be applied by hand with even pressure, resulting in large, chewy gingerbread ‘pictures’. Later versions, such as a traditional recipe from Kirkbymoorside, used allspice, caraway and ground cinnamon seeds. "These flavours would have seemed truly exotic at the time," says Rosie.

Today, Whitby is still known for its gingerbread, and Ryedale’s proximity to the port helps to explain the product’s popularity in these parts. Originally introduced to Europe by Crusaders returning from the Holy Lands, they transformed even the blandest of foods and also had medicinal uses.

But the spices were also part of a darker history. “Nutmeg and cloves, for instance, were found exclusively on the Banda and Maluku islands, known as the Spice Islands,” says Rosie. “These islands were the focus of fierce European conflict from the 16th century onwards, as well as the use of enforced labour in the production of spices. This tragic backdrop made treats like gingerbread more accessible to the British public.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gingerbread is just one fascinating topic to feature in the museum's main exhibition this season, ‘Making a Meal of It’. From cottage bakers to farmers and foragers, the exhibition invites visitors to explore the stories of innovation, resilience and often hardship that went into food production of the past.