A weekend well spent, with memories well made

The busy world of the All Together Now Choir, with branches in Baildon, Bingley, Harrogate and Skipton, continued over a joyous 28th and 29th June!

Saturday found 40+ choir members enjoying the wonderful acoustics of St Wilfrid's Church, Lidget Green, in Bradford. They also enjoyed the lovely company and hospitality (including delicious sandwiches and cakes) of the church community, led by music loving vicar, Adam!

Our songs included Coldplay's 'Yellow', and Lewis Capaldi's 'Someone You Loved'.

During a performance of 'I Will Follow Him', from Sister Act, we were delighted to see an impromptu dance performance from audience members!

The All Together Now Choir: 10th Anniversary Concert!

Really good to know that we helped to raise over £800 for the church's Revival 120 Project!

On Sunday, we continued to add to our bank of memories at the beautiful Ripon Spa Gardens, performing one of their Summer Sunday concerts.

This was our first time at this venue, and we were delighted that the sun shone for us!

Assistant conductor Hayley was there to help Chris Kemp, and they skilfully led the choir through a programme which included Fleetwood Mac's 'Don't Stop', and Labi Siffre's powerful 'Something Inside So Strong'.

In the beautiful Ripon Spa Gardens

Our closing number, Tina Turner's 'River Deep, Mountain High', had the audience clapping and dancing along!

A wonderful way to spend an afternoon.

At both venues, members of the audience asked for our details, and for information about our 10 year anniversary concert in September!

Our concert: One Vision

At St Wilfrid's Church, Bradford

Date: 13th September 2025

Venue: St George's Hall, Bradford

Time: 7pm

Tickets: £18 (don't forget to buy yours!)

From: bradford-theatres.co.uk