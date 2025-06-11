Aberford Literature Festival books in OnPath Energy sponsorship

A growing West Yorkshire community literature festival which will see dozens of local children putting their best stories forward for a special competition has secured new sponsorship from a local renewable energy firm.

The organisers of the Aberford Literature Festival 2025 have secured the backing of OnPath Energy, which owns and operates the nearby Hook Moor Wind Farm located just to the east of Leeds, as they move towards the start of this year’s expanded event.

The festival will take place on Friday 20th and Sunday 22nd June, and features a junior authors competition which has attracted entries from 34 children aged between five and 11 years old.

And as part of the competition prizes, each of the children will receive a copy of a specially commissioned book that features their work.

An author event at the 2024 Aberford Literature Festival

The festival will see events featuring crime writer Kate Rhodes, romantic novelist Jane Lovering and children’s authors Peter J Murray and Jane Clack taking place in Aberford Village Hall over the two days.

A poetry workshop will also be held on the Friday, while a crime writing working with Kate Rhodes and the festival-ending ALF awards ceremony at which the children’s competition winners will be revealed will take place in the Arabian Horse pub on the Sunday.

The festival is organised by the Aberford Authors group, which meets every month at the pub and is open to anyone who writes or would like to write.

Funding has also been provided by Leeds City Council, Aberford Parish Council and a number of other local businesses and charities.

Chris Berry, locally-based author and one of the organisers of the Aberford Literature Festival 2025, says: “The idea for the festival came about after a World Book Day visit to Aberford Primary School a couple of years ago, with the children’s enthusiasm for books and writing something that we particularly wanted to encourage.

“Our inaugural event was such a success that we’ve expanded the programme to cover two days this year and have a host of different events and activities that we’re excited to be presenting.

“Getting the children to share their ideas and writing is a central part of the festival and I can honestly say that the standard of their work is truly amazing.

“As well as being a great memento of the event in itself, giving the children a book which features all of their stories means they can all say they’re already published authors and we hope it will encourage many of them to keep writing.

“Putting on a bigger event over two days naturally increases our costs, so getting OnPath Energy’s sponsorship is a big help and we’re really grateful for their support.”

Lynsey Stephenson, marketing manager at OnPath Energy, adds: “This is a fantastic initiative that brings people together from across the local area which gives everyone the opportunity to explore literature and provides budding writers of all ages the opportunity to learn from leading authors across a range of genres.

“As part of our OnPath Together development approach, we look to provide direct benefits to the communities in which we’re working and with the Hook Moor Wind Farm just down the road, this is a great way for us to do just that.”