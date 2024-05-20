Acclaimed British singer-songwriters head to Yorkshire for live shows
The new run of UK live shows includes two Yorkshire dates at Selby Town Hall on Wednesday 29th May and Otley Courthouse on Thursday 30th May - final few tickets available here
New album ‘Willson Williams’ witnesses the meeting of two likeminded musicians who’ve built their successful, independent careers on inventive folk instrumentation, reflective and sincere lyricism, and not a small amount of self-deprecation. Their modest confessionals, written poetically and over nostalgic and atmospheric melodies, are as relatable as ever, and together they find new ways to unpack their feelings.
One overarching theme on the album is that of grief, when the writing process saw them both, tragically, in mourning for separate loved ones; Dan for his brother Karl and his friend Scott Hutchinson of Frightened Rabbit, and Kathryn for her friend, comedian and BBC Radio 4 presenter Jeremy Hardy.
They explain that “the initial premise and starting point for us was discussions and open conversations on bereavement. We’d both recently lost friends who were also in the public eye, and we talked about the strange place between personal loss and the communal grieving of a public figure”.
Contrastingly, the music on ‘Willson Williams’ is warm, heartfelt and even cheerful, an opposing nature that is completely in keeping with both their humour and candidness.
The full list of remaining UK tour dates is as follows; May 22 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall / 23 Luton - The Bear Club / 25 Brighton Hope & Ruin / 26 London Water Rats / 29 Selby Town Hall / 30 Otley - The Courthouse / 31 Bristol Folk House