Acclaimed Poet Liz Berry to bring ‘The Home Child’ to life at Wainsgate Chapel

Wainsgate Chapel is set to host an unforgettable evening of poetry and music on Saturday 21st June, as acclaimed poet Liz Berry performs from her award-winning novel-in-verse The Home Child, accompanied by live fiddle music from renowned musician Ruth Angell.

Inspired by the poignant true story of Berry’s great aunt - one of thousands of British children sent to Canada as indentured servants - The Home Child follows young Eliza’s journey from the slums of the Black Country to the vast wilderness of Nova Scotia. Through lyrical, moving verse, the book explores displacement, resilience, and the enduring power of belonging.

This special performance will be followed by an in-conversation event with poet Kim Moore, offering audiences an intimate glimpse into Berry’s creative process and her collaboration with Ruth Angell.

Liz Berry is celebrated for her richly textured poems that explore motherhood, regional identity, and working-class life. Her debut collection Black Country was hailed as a “sooty, soaring hymn” to her native West Midlands (Guardian) and remains a landmark of contemporary poetry. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Forward Prize, Geoffrey Faber Memorial Prize, Somerset Maugham Award and The Writers' Prize. Her work is also taught in schools, with her poem ‘Homing’ featured on the GCSE syllabus.

Joining her on stage, Ruth Angell brings a haunting musical dimension to the performance. Known for her work with Ashley Hutchings and Rufus Wainwright, Angell’s compositions for The Home Child blend traditional fiddle melodies with original violin and harmonium arrangements. Her debut solo album Hlywing, released in 2023, was met with critical acclaim.

After the performance of ‘The Home Child’ the discussion with Liz and Ruth will be hosted by Kim Moore, whose collection ‘All The Men I Never Married’ won the 2022 Forward Prize for Best Collection. Moore’s insight and warmth promise to make this conversation as thought-provoking as the performance itself.