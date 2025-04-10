Adam Strong Stars as Frank 'n' Furter in Rocky Horror Show in Hull

Where are you from?

I grew up in Sunderland and am based just outside of Durham, although I'm never there due to work.

When did you first realise you had some talent and who encouraged you?

My sister was a dancer for many years, and I used to love watching her, especially in the panto at the Sunderland Empire, which she did for many years. She was the one who encouraged me to get started in musical theatre and helped me land my first role, which was Jerome in the Sound of Music at the Sunderland Empire.I've always loved Musicals since being a child, the first time I saw Phantom of the Opera on stage I was hooked.

Was there a moment when you realised you wanted to be a professional performer and is there a role that changed everything for you?

When I auditioned for, We Will Rock You. I am a massive Queen fan and I knew it was time to move from understudy to playing a role of my own, and it worked out.

What was the first major role and is there a role that has a special significance.

My first musical as an adult was Jesus Christ Superstar, the Arena tour starring Tim Minchin and Mel C. I played a priest and understudied the role of Annas. I had the most amazing time touring the world with that show and performing in arenas was just unbelievable.

Also playing Jafar in Disney's Aladdin was very personal to me. Watching the animated film was the first time I had seen anyone who looked like me on screen! Disney is so conscientious about casting a diverse company.

You've performed all over the world. Do you have any highlights?

I have many career highlights, but I think performing opposite Brian May for our Gala Performance of We Will Rock You will always stick out as being one of my proudest moments.

Have you played Frank n Furter before - what do you love about the role?

I haven’t played Frank before until this tour, it has always been a dream and goal of mine. It’s such an empowering role and I get to sing all of my favourite songs and be part of the musical’s history. I've been a massive Rocky Horror Show fan for many many years, and I've studied many different Franks, so for me it just felt like the right fit.

The Rocky Horror Show fanbase is legendary. They are so loyal and invested. What is your experience?

The fans are so supportive of the show! I get a lot of gifts which is very kind as I love show memorabilia.

The Rocky Horror Show has been pushing boundaries for 50 years. In 2025, do you think it still has that same rebellious edge?

Oh, I think The Rocky Horror Show is timeless and always will be. I had a chat with our wonderful director Chris Luscombe in rehearsals, and we had a look at the script from the 70's and it's almost identical!

The Rocky Horror Show comes to New Theatre Hull from 14 July - 19 July 2025.

Get tickets at RockyHorror.co.uk

1 . Contributed Adam Strong stars as Frank 'n' Furter Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

