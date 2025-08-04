ADMT launches new live music series ‘Trinity Kitchen Sessions’ with Yorkshire homecoming gig

Yorkshire singer-songwriter ADMT officially launched Trinity Kitchen Sessions last Thursday (July 31) with a high-energy homecoming performance at Trinity Leeds.

The free gig marked the start of a brand-new weekly live music series, bringing standout busking talent to Trinity Kitchen every Thursday night throughout August.

Returning to his roots as a former busker, ADMT - real name Adam Taylor - performed to a packed crowd of fans from across Yorkshire. His appearance at Trinity Kitchen marked a celebratory homecoming coinciding with the announcement of his second UK and European tour.

Trinity Kitchen Sessions will now continue every Thursday from 6pm to 8pm throughout August, offering diners the chance to enjoy live music from some of the region’s most exciting emerging artists - completely free and with no tickets required.

The upcoming Thursday night line-up includes:

7th August - Charlotte Branson

Sheffield singer-songwriter, who brings an edgy sound and deep feel to the pop world. Writing all her own lyrics, Charlotte uses her experiences and imagination as inspiration for her songs. Her songs have been regularly played on BBC Music Introducing, earning her a growing reputation within the UK’s emerging music scene.

14th August - Liv Harland

With over 4 million social followers, Yorkshire’s Liv Harland had gained viral fame through live-streamed street performances that showcased her soulful voice and heartfelt style. She has recently released her debut self-written track, “FIFTY50 .”

21st August - Leona Nørskov Jørgensen

The Sheffield-based artist blends soul, R&B and pop with her own twist. Leona brings raw emotion and real energy to every performance and has had the privilege of working alongside acclaimed artists including Rudimental and Linkin Park.

28th August - Brandon Fletcher

The Leeds-based artist is a well-known street performer, having recently released his debut EP, ‘I Think You Made Me Insane’. Brandon has been involved in big projects including performing alongside Tom Odell on his Black Friday tour, and receiving recognition from Lewis Capaldi, David Kushner and Tom Zanetti.

Theo Jefferson-Brown, F&B Retail Manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “Our launch night with ADMT was a huge success, and it was fantastic to see so many people come together to support live music and celebrate a Yorkshire artist.

“Trinity Kitchen Sessions is all about supporting the local busking community and showcasing the incredible talent within our region. We’ve got some great artists lined up on Thursday nights during the summer – with all events completely free.”

