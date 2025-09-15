Afro-pop rising star King Whalay headlines mental wellbeing event at Bradford University

By Adewale Elegbede
Contributor
Published 15th Sep 2025, 15:06 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 15:36 BST
Rising Afro-pop artist King Whalay, real name Adewale Elegbede is set to perform at the University of Bradford in an intimate “Unplugged” evening designed to support student mental health and wellbeing. The event, part of the university’s Welcome Week, promises live music, storytelling, and connection.

King Whalay, known for blending vibrant Afro-pop rhythms with deeply personal lyrics, will be joined by special guests for what organisers describe as a “safe space” for students to decompress, reflect, and be inspired.

Organisers say the performance isn’t just about entertainment, it’s part of a wider effort by Bradford University to shine a light on student mental health. With pressures building from academics, social adjustment, and the cost of living, the idea is to give students a creative outlet and chance to reconnect.

Event Details

Every human going through struggles is like an inflated balloon waiting for a needle to burst it.
• What: Unplugged – King Whalay & Co., live music, storytelling and connection

• When: During Bradford University’s Welcome Week

• Where: University of Bradford

Tickets are available via his website kingwhalay.com, University of Bradford’s E-Store and Eventbrite, with some places reserved especially for students.

