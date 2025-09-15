Afro-pop rising star King Whalay headlines mental wellbeing event at Bradford University
King Whalay, known for blending vibrant Afro-pop rhythms with deeply personal lyrics, will be joined by special guests for what organisers describe as a “safe space” for students to decompress, reflect, and be inspired.
Organisers say the performance isn’t just about entertainment, it’s part of a wider effort by Bradford University to shine a light on student mental health. With pressures building from academics, social adjustment, and the cost of living, the idea is to give students a creative outlet and chance to reconnect.
Event Details
• What: Unplugged – King Whalay & Co., live music, storytelling and connection
• When: During Bradford University’s Welcome Week
• Where: University of Bradford
Tickets are available via his website kingwhalay.com, University of Bradford’s E-Store and Eventbrite, with some places reserved especially for students.