Afro-pop star King Whalay headlines mental wellbeing event at Bradford University

Bradford, UK – Rising Afro-pop artist King Whalay is set to perform at the University of Bradford in an intimate “Unplugged” evening designed to support student mental health and wellbeing. The event, part of the university’s Welcome Week, promises live music, storytelling, and connection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King Whalay, known for blending vibrant Afro-pop rhythms with deeply personal lyrics, will be joined by special guests for what organisers describe as a “safe space” for students to decompress, reflect, and be inspired.

Organisers say the performance isn’t just about entertainment—it’s part of a wider effort by Bradford University to shine a light on student mental health. With pressures building from academics, social adjustment, and the cost of living, the idea is to give students a creative outlet and chance to reconnect.

Event Details

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every stressed human is like an inflated ballon waiting to be busted by a pin. Lets deflate easily and still be ourselves.

• What: Unplugged – King Whalay & Co., live music, storytelling and connection

• When: During Bradford University’s Welcome Week

• Where: University of Bradford