Aladdin theme at Shop at the SJT

This remarkable retail space is inspired by the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s Christmas 2024 production of Aladdin.

Carl Hitchens, chairperson of the collective, said: “Each year we get into the festive spirit and take inspiration from the theatre’s annual Christmas production, which this year is Aladdin and we will decorate our window to align with the production.

“This year from the 1st of December, we are having a gift voucher prize of £30 to spend in the shop, with two £10 vouchers available to win. Everyone who spends £10 or more will be entered into the prize draw.

“We will draw a name at random on 23rd December 2024 and we will contact the winner directly. The winner has time to collect their prize as we are open until lunchtime on Christmas Eve or we can hold it to the new year.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

“This year we are also participating in the Live Advent Calendar , part of the Scarborough Lights festival, and our 'Advent Calendar addition will be unveiled on Tuesday 10th December.

“Shop at the SJT features some of the local area’s most talented people, showcasing their creations in this iconic, listed building.

“All our Makers are delighted to help make festive shopping easier and an enjoyable experience as Christmas approaches.”