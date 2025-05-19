Ali is set to share her slimming secrets as she launches a new career in Thirsk

A slimmer who changed her life by losing one stone 10lbs is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

"I had celebrated my wedding with my long term partner Ryan after nearly 30 years together. I looked at the photographs and did not like what I saw. This was followed by a health check at my GP surgery and when I was weighed I saw how much weight I had gained," Ali says.

Now, she has trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK and Ireland’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Members at the group are getting ready to welcome Ali as their new Consultant when takes over the group on Monday 26th May 2025.

She says: “When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started. After losing nearly two stone and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone, I have made friends in my group and I couldn’t have lost weight without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group. As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight.

"Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

“Before joining Slimming World, I’d tried so many different ways to lose weight, but I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate. I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you’re never hungry and so you don’t feel like you’re missing out.

"I have discovered so many recipes like Chicken Fajitas, Mexican Turkey Rice Bowls, Tower burgers as well as my old favourites Lasagne and Chilli that I can eat and still lose weight.

“Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic physical activity support programme helps members build activity into their daily routine at their own pace. Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car. I love spinning, badminton, circuit training and the gym and walking most days..” I have even organised walking groups locally.

Ali’s Slimming World group will be held at Thirsk Town Hall every Monday at 5.30pm and 7.00pm from Monday 26th May 2025. For more information or to join Ali’s group either pop along on Monday 26th May 2025 or call her on 07878 262896.