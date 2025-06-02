All Together Now: Performing in the Park

By Liz Robinson
Contributor
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 20:24 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 09:40 BST
The All Together Now Choir are delighted to be fulfilling their regular summer singing engagement in the beautiful venue of Roberts Park, Saltaire.

Sunday, 8th June, will find choir members from Baildon, Bingley, Skipton and Harrogate gathering on the bandstand at Roberts Park, ready to entertain you with a variety of your favourite popular songs!

Please come and support us, with your family, friends, and a picnic, as we perform to support the amazing 'Friends of Roberts Park', between 2pm and 4pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This will also give us a valuable opportunity to practise for our eagerly anticipated and fast selling concert, 'One Vision', which will take place at St George's Hall, Bradford, on the evening of Saturday 13th September, 2025.

Tickets for 'One Vision' can be found at:bradford-theatres.co.uk

Related topics:SaltaireHarrogateTicketsBradford
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice