All Together Now: Performing in the Park

The All Together Now Choir are delighted to be fulfilling their regular summer singing engagement in the beautiful venue of Roberts Park, Saltaire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday, 8th June, will find choir members from Baildon, Bingley, Skipton and Harrogate gathering on the bandstand at Roberts Park, ready to entertain you with a variety of your favourite popular songs!

Please come and support us, with your family, friends, and a picnic, as we perform to support the amazing 'Friends of Roberts Park', between 2pm and 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will also give us a valuable opportunity to practise for our eagerly anticipated and fast selling concert, 'One Vision', which will take place at St George's Hall, Bradford, on the evening of Saturday 13th September, 2025.