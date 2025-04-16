All you need to know about Huddersfield hilltop village's Easter Scarecrow Festival 2025 … and it’s sure to be an absolute cracker

Huddersfield village Scapegoat Hill held its first ever scarecrow festival last Easter … and took the art of scarecrow-making to a whole new level.

The theme was Disney and the villagers created 40 brilliant depictions of the most loved Disney characters that even crows would have loved.

Word quickly spread and they had thousands of visitors to the village. This year the theme is Children’s Books and, once again, there will be more than 40 ‘scarecrows’ around the village for people to explore.

They include Harry Potter, the BFG, Postman Pat, Little Red Riding Hood, Peter Rabbit, Mr Men, The Gruffalo, James And The Giant Peach, The Smeds and the Smooze, Fantastic Mr Fox and several Marvel characters … and that’s just to name a few.

A scarecrow from the 2024 Scapegoat Hill Scarecrow Festival

It’s a massive fundraiser for new play equipment at Scapegoat Hill Junior and Infant School and runs throughout Easter, starting on Good Friday, April 18 and finishing at the end of Easter Monday, April 21.

Co-organiser Lucy Bailey said: “We’ve tried to turn it into a great day out for families and they’ll be amazed at the quality of the scarecrows which the kids will love to explore. Don’t forget we also have some great views from up here at Scapegoat Hill too – you can see for miles.”

The festival runs from 9am-7pm each day with live entertainment at Scapegoat Hill Liberal Club and The Scape House pub with children’s activities, games and bouncy castles at Scapegoat Hill Baptist Church and the school grounds on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

You’ll be able to pick up a trail sheet for £3 from The Scape House, the liberal club or the chapel revealing where all the scarecrows are, along with an anagram to solve and the chance for people to vote for their favourite scarecrow. All those submitted will enter a free prize draw.

Sara Senior right with daughters Jess (left) and Billie and their scarecrows ready for Scapegoat Hill Scarecrow Festival.

When it comes to food the great value-for-money menu has been revealed with The Scape House offering chilli or curry and rice at just £7 per portion and hotdogs at £3.50 each.

The Pennine Manor Hotel will have hot beef or pulled pork sandwich served with chips for £6.95 while refreshments, bakes and ice cream are available at the chapel from 12noon to 4pm every day.

There is plenty of parking at Pennine Manor, along the roads and at car park across from The Scape House.

Live music will feature renowned Colne Valley teenage singer songwriter Mason Whittle at Scapegoat Hill Liberal Club on Sunday at 3pm, while singer Jody Townend will be at The Scape House on Saturday at 4pm.

Starlighter Academy Performing Arts from Linthwaite will be putting on a show at the chapel at 1pm on Saturday and the chapel will be serving mocktails every day from 2pm to 3pm.

There will be a Winnie the Pooh themed family service at the chapel on Easter Sunday at 11am with everybody welcome.