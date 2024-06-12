Another Sky to perform at Headingley as The Hundred returns for a fourth year

Each match day of The Hundred will feature a live performance from some of the most exciting names in UK music, including Charlotte Haining, Beth Mccarthy and Lavelle set to take the stage at HeadingleyZara Larsson will perform for the Lord’s crowd at The Hundred Final on Sunday 18 August

The Hundred’s 2024 music line-up has been announced, which has been co-curated with BBC Music Introducing, will once again bring unforgettable music performances to each fixture of the competition.

The line-up features an exciting mix of established acts and true rising stars, including Charlotte Haining, who will kick off the summer at Headingley on Friday 26th July, with Another Sky, Beth Mccarthy and Lavelle set to take the stage throughout the competition.

This is the fourth year that The Hundred has curated its music line-up in collaboration with BBC Music Introducing. The partnership gives BBC Music Introducing artists a platform to perform live in front of crowds at some of the UK’s biggest cricket grounds, including Lord’s (London), The Kia Oval (London), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Emirates Old Trafford (Manchester), Sophia Gardens (Cardiff), Headingley (Leeds), Utilita Bowl (Southampton) and Trent Bridge (Nottingham).

Another Sky - performing 13th August

Zara Larsson, therecord-breakingstar behind massive global hits like Lush Life, Never Forget You, Symphony and Can’t Tame Her, will help celebrate the culmination of the competition with her headline performance at The Hundred Final at Lord’s on 18 August.

Speaking of her performance at The Hundred Final, Zara Larsson said: “I’m so excited to have been invited to perform at The Hundred Final this year. I love what the competition stands for and the platform it’s giving women’s sport. I can’t wait to perform and entertain the Lord’s crowd this summer! I’ll be singing some of my favourite songs live and will be pulling out all the stops to put on an unforgettable show.”

Multi-BRIT-nominee and BBC Sound of 2023 artist Cat Burns, who burst onto the scene with her breakthrough single, go, and is set to release her eagerly anticipated debut album, early twenties, will perform at The Hundred Opener at the Kia Oval on Tuesday 23 July.

Speaking of her performance at The Hundred Opener, Cat Burns said: “Performing for a home South London crowd is always so much fun and The Kia Oval is an amazing venue – I can’t wait. I’m honoured to kick off a line-up of some truly incredible artists and I encourage fans to get down to their nearest match and check them out!”

The Hundred x BBC Introducing... music line-up

Northern Superchargers and England women’s player Bess Heath said: “The music last year was amazing. It added so much to the competition and showed The Hundred is all about unmissable action on and off the pitch. I can’t wait to get a front row seat this summer and hopefully we can be dancing to Zara Larsson after winning the competition.”

In its first three years, The Hundred has played host to some of the biggest names in music including previous headliners Rudimental, Bastille and Jax Jones, as well as Raye, Becky Hill, Everything Everything and Self Esteem.

The Hundred Final and The Hundred Opener will be broadcast live on BBC 2 and Sky Sports, meaning fans at home can catch the unmissable performances from both Zara Larsson and Cat Burns.

To view The Hundred’s 2024 music line-up, visit www.thehundred.com/music/live-acts.

As well as the line-up of live music, 2024 sees the return of The Hundred’s resident DJs at each venue, with a new resident DJ at Headingley still to be announced.