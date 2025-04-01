Apprentice Poundbakery employee accidentally makes GIANT Gingerbread by getting his decimal point in the wrong place with the ingredients

Apprentice Poundbakery Baker Mick Tecker put the decimal point in the wrong place when making his first batch of Gingerbread Men at Poundbakery HQ…what resulted is the creation of a Monster Gingerbread man, 10 times the size of a regular Gingerbread!

Mick commented: “I thought he looked quite big, but I baked him anyway, as I didn’t want to waste the ingredients. When my boss came over, he couldn’t help but laugh at the sheer size of it. I don’t think they’ll let me loose with measuring the ingredients for a while!”

The giant Gingerbread didn’t go to waste – it was placed in the canteen and made for a great snack for Mick’s colleagues…so it’s safe to say all is forgiven.