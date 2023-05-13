Elstob & Elstob auctioneers in Ripon, North Yorkshire, sold the painting by Thomas Beach for £24,000, way over its £2,000 estimate.
Thomas Beach, who lived between 1738 and1806, created the portrait of Anne Templer, known as Lady de la Pole, who lived between 1758 and 1832.
The painting arrived at the auction house as a portrait of an unknown lady but research by Rohan McCulloch, the pictures and sculpture specialist at Elstob & Elstob, identified her as Anne Templer.
Beach was well known for his portraits of 18th century society’s elite. The painting was finally sold to a private collector against strong bidding from the London trade.