Anne Templer: Historic painting valued at £2,000 sells for £24,000 at auction

A historic painting of a Lady has created waves in the art world after being sold for more than ten times than what it was valued at.

By James Hardisty
Published 13th May 2023, 11:18 BST

Elstob & Elstob auctioneers in Ripon, North Yorkshire, sold the painting by Thomas Beach for £24,000, way over its £2,000 estimate.

Thomas Beach, who lived between 1738 and1806, created the portrait of Anne Templer, known as Lady de la Pole, who lived between 1758 and 1832.

The painting arrived at the auction house as a portrait of an unknown lady but research by Rohan McCulloch, the pictures and sculpture specialist at Elstob & Elstob, identified her as Anne Templer.

Elstob & Elstob, Auctioneers have just sold a painting of an eminent Georgian lady which soared way above its guide price of £2,000-£3,000, selling for £24,000 Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 10th May 2023.Elstob & Elstob, Auctioneers have just sold a painting of an eminent Georgian lady which soared way above its guide price of £2,000-£3,000, selling for £24,000 Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 10th May 2023.
Beach was well known for his portraits of 18th century society’s elite. The painting was finally sold to a private collector against strong bidding from the London trade.

