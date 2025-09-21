Big Interview: Simon Wallis former director of the Hepworth Wakefield takes up new post at the Royal Academy

Simon Wallis, founder director of The Hepworth Wakefield has this month taken up his new post at the Royal Academy in London.

Working with Wakefield Council, Wallis – who had previously been director of the Chisenhale Gallery in London and held curatorial positions at Kettle’s Yard, Cambridge and Tate Liverpool – oversaw the delivery of the building which opened as The Hepworth Wakefield in 2011. It has gone on to become one of the UK’s most acclaimed public art galleries. Now, after 17 years as director, Wallis is moving on to pastures new. This month he took up the post of secretary and chief executive at the Royal Academy of Arts in London. At the Hepworth, Wallis guided the gallery from its very beginnings – before even the first brick was laid – so, as he acknowledges, leaving it behind is not going to be easy.

“It feels very bittersweet,” he says, speaking to me just days after he has moved out of his office at the gallery. “I always joke with my wife that the Hepworth is the nearest that as a man I could get to giving birth to a child. There was a nervousness when I first arrived about whether the Hepworth Wakefield would be meaningful for people, so I am extremely proud of what the team have undertaken over the years. They have worked so terrifically hard to build an organisation that is genuinely loved by so many people and is so broadly appealing. I am sad to go but this was too good an opportunity to turn down – the Royal Academy is the only place that could have enticed me away. You never want to outstay your welcome and it is always good for an organisation to renew and refresh.”

The Hepworth Wakefield. Picture: Iwan Baan

One of the last projects Wallis oversaw before his departure was the public appeal to raise £3.8m to save a rare Barbara Hepworth sculpture for the nation. The fundraising campaign was successful, with over 2,800 donations from members of the public as well as £1.89m from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, a grant of £750,000 from the Art Fund and significant support from others including the Hepworth family and the Henry Moore Foundation. The artwork – Sculpture with Colour (Oval Form) Pale Blue and Red – is one of a handful of wooden carvings made by Hepworth in the 1940s. It will now have a permanent home at the Hepworth Wakefield where it will be on public display for the first time since its creation.

Looking back over his tenure, Wallis picks out some of the highlights. “Opening the building after three years in the first instance was incredible,” he says. “We went from building a building and a team, to creating a new charitable trust. Then once we were open, it was a real thrill to see so many varied people coming in to experience art and to see how that was encouraging them to perhaps develop their own creativity. Winning Museum of the Year in 2017 was wonderful – we were actually nominated for the award shortly after we opened and I was pleased we won it later because it wasn’t just for being a new museum, it was for being an organisation that was meaningfully engaging with audiences. It was so good to get that recognition. Building the garden, developing the wider site and restoring the mill buildings has also been very rewarding, to see how that area has been so wonderfully transformed. There is an entrepreneurial spirit too – the markets and the ceramic fairs and print fairs, they create a whole new vibrant community of artists and makers, building an audience and enthusiasm.”

He is also proud of the way in which the permanent collection has been developed and built up over the years, and the philanthropy that the organisation has managed to attract. “Almost not a week went by that we were being offered something that is really important nationally, beyond anything we could acquire through fundraising,” he says. “And I am proud of how we have rebalanced the collection – we now have the work of more female artists and more artists of colour in the collection.”

The quality, variety and diversity of the exhibitions that Wallis and the gallery’s curatorial team have delivered has been extremely impressive, especially in bringing lesser-known figures to wider public attention, most recent examples include the Jamaican-born sculptor Ronald Moody and British sculptor, photographer and installation artist Helen Chadwick. “I have only ever been driven by the quality of the work but we do want to showcase artists who for whatever reason have been perhaps overlooked or slightly unsung,” says Wallis.

The Hepworth Wakefield Garden. Picture: Jason Ingram

The thought and care that goes into each show and its associated engagement programme, including artist and curator talks, practical art workshops for all ages, dementia-friendly creative cafes and imaginative play, demonstrates the organisation’s commitment to its wider responsibilities as a public art gallery. “Especially today, museums and art galleries are so important,” says Wallis. “I think that art is an antidote to the digital world; people are thirsting for a collective experience. Art is about making connections, slowing down and building empathy – museums and galleries provide the space and the opportunities to do that. Anyone who thinks that culture is nice to have and not absolutely essential only needs to look at Wakefield and see how different things are. I think we have proved that it was worth investing in a place that was committed to engaging with local people, families, schools and community groups.”

Now the future beckons and Wallis is looking forward to taking up his new role at the Royal Academy. It is a place he has loved since he was a child. “I was taken there by my Polish grandparents, then I often visited when I was a student at Chelsea School of Art. There will be some challenges but it is such a wonderful, special place with a long, rich history; it is the oldest artist-run and led organisation in the world and that is incredibly inspiring.”

While he is excited about the next chapter in his career, Wallis will be sad to leave the Hepworth. Partly, he says, because “there are some really good shows coming up and further development of the wider site is in prospect. It is an exciting legacy to hand on”.

When I ask him what he will miss most, he answers without hesitation. “My colleagues. They are an amazing set of people and many of them have been with me right from the start. To make anything a success you need great people around you and that team are so exceptional. The Hepworth has been the most significant and rewarding experience of my professional life so far.”