Celebrating ten years of creative activity at The Making Space in Huddersfield

Andrew Wilson, Amy Hirst and Helen Williamson, members of The Making Space, based at The Media Centre, Northumberland Street, Huddersfield, a co-operatively organised workspace which is celebrating it's 10th Anniversary. Pictured Picture: James Hardisty.

Founded in 2014 by artists Amy Hirst and Rachael Walker, the Making Space has since its inception brought people together and staged a number of exhibitions and events in Huddersfield and the surrounding areas. “Rachael and I were both interested in spaces that are inclusive,” says Hirst, a community artist who specializes in working with people with a learning disability. “Even though there were artists’ studios around, we were more interested in people being in the same space, working co-operatively and sharing resources, so the two of us decided we would start doing what we could in pop-up spaces around the town and running public workshops.”

Through organizing those events they met other like-minded creative people, put a call-out on social media and held a public meeting which resulted in a core group of seven founder members. “We had support from the Media Centre in Huddersfield who were really interested in the concept of a Maker Space and a collective group that doesn’t have a fixed outcome,” says Hirst. “There was a real mixture of analogue and digital skills; not just artists but also textile designers and engineers. Lots of interesting people doing lots of interesting stuff.”

The membership has grown over the years – the total number that have passed through is around fifty, with a peak of thirty at one time and there is now a core group of ten. Participants have included visual artists, sculptors, puppet makers, textile designers, mechanical and electrical engineers, sound artists, electronics hackers, programmers and poets. The book celebrates a decade of Making Space activities, and documents their civic and cultural contribution to Huddersfield.

“It is great working in the same space together,” says Andrew Wilson, a founder member of the group, who started out as a writer and poet and now facilitates the collaboration between artists and scientists. “We mostly use this as a base camp or a space to make things. There is a lot of useful skills-sharing that happens here too – we run workshops for each other including a recent one on soldering and in the past, we have done puppet making, textiles, and bookbinding. We also have a collective interest in contributing to Huddersfield and what happens to the spaces in the town centre. We have staged a lot of events in empty shops.”

Some of the events they have organized include an exhibition inspired by beetroot featuring work by seven artists, an installation of beehives on the roof of a shopping centre, a ‘bone listening’ soundwork which enabled people to experience sound through the bony parts of their body, setting up a temporary experimental music venue and a collaboration with artificial intelligence to create a new artwork.

“The beetroot exhibition came about after we were having a meeting in the park just as we were coming out of lockdown and someone brought along a beetroot sandwich,” says Helen Williamson, a 3D installation artist and core group member. ““We had a discussion about how much we all liked beetroot and we decided that once lockdown was over we would do a beetroot-themed exhibition. Everyone had a go at making something – it was very wide-ranging, people used it to stain paper, make lamps and jam. They were inspired to make textile works and sculptures. It was great.”

Their collaboration with AI also came out of a discussion. They challenged AI to give them a prompt for creating a new artwork – eventually it provided Pressure/Release – which they then responded to. “It was an interesting process of collaborative decision making,” says Hirst. “We decided we were only going to use materials and found objects that were available in the space and six of us created a minimalist metal sculpture together.”

A lot of the work they have been doing has been about making connections with others and encouraging and supporting their creativity in a safe, inclusive space. “One of the things I am most proud of is seeing how people’s creative practice, including my own, has developed as a result of the Making Space,” says Hirst. “Quite a few of our members have gone on to do different interesting things or set up other initiatives.” Williamson agrees: “I think the Making Space allows people to explore and experiment and it gives them confidence to then try other things.”

Ten years on, they are reflecting on their successes and the contribution they have made up to now, but they are also looking to the future and thinking about what they would like to achieve going forward. Their open-minded approach has certainly served them well so far. “I would like us to grow the Making Space further,” says Hirst. “We see this anniversary celebration as an opportunity to make more connections with local people, to encourage them to do more in the town centre and make the most of the spaces there.”

As a group they believe there is a growing body of evidence which shows that initiatives like the Making Space, and with a similar ethos, including grassroots music and performance venues, artist-run studios, independent shops and bars, arts and cultural organisations, have a hugely positive impact on towns and cities across the UK. “It is about reimagining the high street and town centres,” says Wilson. “Staging exhibitions and performances in empty shop spaces breaks down barriers and makes art and culture accessible to more people. We hope the book will raise awareness of the possibilities and spark conversations.”

