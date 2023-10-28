It was an evening of celebration in Barnsley last night. And the fun continues today when award-winning art is shown to the public in a special exhibition.

There have been a record number of entries to the Cooper Prize 2023. Some 420 artworks have been submitted to South Yorkshire’s most prestigious art competition.

With entries from across the region, including many different mediums, the standard of submissions has been high. The winners were announced at a ceremony last night at the gallery.

The prize, presented by the Cooper Trustees, welcomed submissions from artists at all stages in their careers including professionals, amateurs, graduates, and students.

The Cooper Prize open art competition at the Cooper Gallery, Barnsley. Alison Cooper is pictured with the work on display at the exhibition

The Cooper Prize overall winner will receive £1,000 in prize money, sponsored by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, along with a solo exhibition in Autumn 2024 in the intimate and elegant space of the Sadler Room.

The Sadler Award winner will receive £500, sponsored by the Mayor of Barnsley, plus there is an additional Barnsley College Special Award for Originality and Skills of £100.

The Fox Gift winner for under-16s will receive a £100 voucher for art materials. For the Cooper Prize 2023, the Cooper Trustees along with curators for the Gallery, will select a piece to purchase for the Cooper Gallery Collection.

Some artworks selected by Mayor Oliver Coppard will go on display at the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority head office from April to September 2024.

Councillor Robin Franklin, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “We’re delighted that there have been so many entries to the Cooper Prize 2023.

"The ambition of the Cooper Gallery has always been to support and encourage local talent and the quality of this year’s submissions has been outstanding, making it apparent that South Yorkshire is bursting with creativity.”

Visitors will be able to view all the artwork in person when the accompanying exhibition opens in the gallery today.

Winners of various categories were: Cooper Prize Winner - Sam Sherborne, Staying Alive, Blacksmith made forged steel. Highly Commended - Lucy Dewsnap, Proletariat, Oil on Canvas. Commended – Paul Towey, You Had Sex Here, But Not With Me, Painted wood.

Sadler Award Winner - Katy Shaw, Goodbye Cataract, Pencil. Highly Commended – Christopher Byard, Pocket Full of Bottles, Ceramic pottery. Commended – Richard Cockrell, Sleeping Beauty, Oil paint.

Barnsley College Special Award for Originality and Skills: Isabel Edwards, Erosion I, Ceramics and Metalwork.

Fox Gift Winner - Charlotte Torrington, Timeless, Pencil. Highly Commended – Siân Smith, Deep In My Thoughts, Graphite pencil, watercolour pencil and white pen. Commended –Chloe-Anne England, The Cycle of Art, Spray paint & Acrylic paint.

The Cooper Gallery opened in 1914 and was founded by Samuel Joshua Cooper.