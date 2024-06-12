David Hockney painting from when he was just 17 expected to sell for thousands this weekend

An early painting by iconic Yorkshire artist David Hockey from when he was just 17 could fetch thousands at an auction this week.

Called Woman with a Sewing Machine, it was painted in 1954 and was modelled for by Hockney’s mother, Laura.

The lithograph, which is one of approximately five proof versions of this unpublished print, is being sold by the descendants of Hockney’s school friend and fellow artist David George Fawcett (1935-1973). One of the other proof copies is held in the collection of the Tate.

It is expected to fetch between £10,000 and £15,000 when it goes under the hammer at Tennants Auction Centre in Leyburn, North Yorkshire, where it will sell on Saturday (Jun 15) in a Modern and Contemporary Art sale.

David Hockney's "Woman with a Sewing Machine", painted in1954 and with an estimate of £10,000-15,000, is viewed by Alice Milverton from the Picture Department at Tennants Auction Centre in Leyburn set to be sold in Modern & Contemporary Art Sale on the 15th June, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post.David Hockney's "Woman with a Sewing Machine", painted in1954 and with an estimate of £10,000-15,000, is viewed by Alice Milverton from the Picture Department at Tennants Auction Centre in Leyburn set to be sold in Modern & Contemporary Art Sale on the 15th June, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post.
David Hockney's "Woman with a Sewing Machine", painted in1954 and with an estimate of £10,000-15,000, is viewed by Alice Milverton from the Picture Department at Tennants Auction Centre in Leyburn set to be sold in Modern & Contemporary Art Sale on the 15th June, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post.

A statement from Tennants said: “The image reflects the exuberance of the artist aged just 17, filled with possibilities and the joy of being allowed to spend his days at college exploring the world of art, and was modelled on his mother, Laura.”

