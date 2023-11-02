An art exhibition which ran for just 20 days before it was cut short by the pandemic is back on display at one of the country’s leading galleries. Steve Teale reports

Around 160 works of art by Bradford’s David Hockney are going on show today (Nov 2) at a prestigious exhibition celebrating his long and successful career and includes a painting of Harry Styles at the National Portrait Gallery.

David Hockney: Drawing From Life features more than 30 new portraits, which were created at his art studio in Normandy, France, between 2021 and 2022 and are on show for the first time.

Opening at the London gallery today, the exhibition boasts around 160 works spanning six decades of the artist’s life.

Perry Stewart during a photocall for the David Hockney: Drawing from Life exhibition, at the National Portrait Gallery in London. Photo credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

The painting of pop star Styles depicts the 29-year-old wearing an orange and red striped cardigan and blue jeans paired with a pearl necklace.

The exhibition also features portraits of Hockney’s mother, the late Laura Hockney; his friend, fashion designer Celia Birtwell; his former partner, curator Gregory Evans; and people from his local community in Normandy.

His self-portrait shows him smiling while dressed in a blue checked suit with a white cap.

The exhibition was previously on display at the National Portrait Gallery for just 20 days in 2020 before it was closed due to the pandemic.

In addition to the 33 new works, there are also coloured pencil drawings created in Paris in the early 1970s and a selection of drawings from the 1980s, when the artist created a self-portrait every day over a period of two months.

The pieces in the exhibition have been created in pencil, pastel, ink and watercolour, with Hockney also making use of a 35mm camera and apps on his iPhone and iPad.

New portraits of the artist’s partner, Jean-Pierre Goncalves de Lima, also mark a return to painting after Hockney spent time using his iPad to capture the Normandy landscape around his home.

On November 10 a special event will be held. Curator and Hockney expert, Sarah Howgate, introduces the new exhibition, which explores Hockney as a draughtsman from the 1950s to the present.

Focusing on the depictions of himself and those close to him, hear from Sarah as she highlights some of the never-before-seen portraits painted by the artist between 2021 and 2022 at his Normandy Studio.

A gallery spokesman said: “From his earliest drawings to some of his most recent paintings, this livestreamed lecture teases the exhibition, sharing insights into Hockney’s practice.

“This event will take place at the National Portrait Gallery and will also be livestreamed to watch online.” Visit the gallery website for more information.

The artworks in the exhibition have been drawn from public and private collections, including the David Hockney Foundation.