Exhibition at Leeds Art Gallery pays tribute to Leeds-born artist-filmmaker Stuart Croft

Portrait of Stuart Croft on set of The Stag Without A Heart, 2010 © Stuart Croft Foundation. All rights reserved, DACS/Armitage 2022. Photographer William Martin

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Croft: Eternal Return features four of Croft’s major moving-image works – The Stag Without a Heart, Drive In, Comma 39 and the world premiere of Remetior his final film – from a body of work comprising 17 films over a period of twenty years. “Stuart was incredibly prolific and he borrowed like a magpie or a collagist from the gestures, tropes, genres and image of Hollywood films,” says Holly Grange, curator at Leeds Art Gallery. “He then stitched them into highly original films that subvert our expectations in clever and playful ways.”

In his work Croft was constantly exploring the relationship between art and cinema, and seeking to break down the boundaries separating them, in order to open up new possibilities. His films often focused on the themes of power, recurrence, entrapment and desire while incorporating and upturning conventional cinematic genres such as the road trip movie, shaggy dog story, film noir and MGM musicals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a lot of really free play around genre in Stuart’s work so there is a lot of fun to be had but there are also very serious ideas within it,” says Steven Eastwood, an artist-filmmaker and trustee of the Foundation, who knew Croft well. “He was an appropriation artist. What he did was appropriate and write over forms and stories in narrative cinema, reworking them to a form that interested him which was circularity. That is no mean feat – it is incredibly hard to craft forms which repeat and return; Stuart did it brilliantly. With his films the viewer can join them at any point, there is no natural start or end point.” Grange agrees: “Each visitor to the show will have their own unique experience of the work, one that’s completely different to the next person, depending on which point they enter during the story.”

Stuart Croft, Comma 39, 2011 © Stuart Croft Foundation. All rights reserved, DACS/Armitage 2022. Photographer: William Martin.

The space at Leeds Art Gallery has been adapted to reflect that sense of recurrence, of repetition and the looping nature of Croft’s narratives to create an immersive experience. “We hope visitors to the exhibition will be surprised and delighted by how radically different the galleries look,” says Grange. “People can travel around the spaces in an elliptical figure of eight, if they so wish, which mirrors the circular film loop used in each of Stuart Croft’s films. Each room transports the viewer into a different filmic universe – from the bedroom of a gothic mansion where we eavesdrop on a macabre fable, to the passenger seat of a car on an endless road trip, and from the claustrophobic vault of a spacecraft to the abandoned film-set of a 1950’s musical. We hope visitors will be captivated and engrossed by the films.”

To complement the exhibition, the film festival has programmed a selection of Croft’s other works including the film set murder mystery Century City, a noirish revenge thriller Hit and a never-ending ghost story The Death Waltz. Alongside those, there will be screenings of films that inspired Croft’s work and vision. The diversity of the films featured in the strand demonstrates Croft’s wide-ranging interests and influences. They include the evergreen classic MGM musical Singin’ in the Rain, Luis Buñuel’s surrealist black comedy The Exterminating Angel, Polish director Wojciech Has’ fantasy The Saragossa Manuscript, Peter Greenaway’s stylized period comedy-drama The Draughtsman’s Contract and John Hughes’ 1980s teen coming-of-age movie The Breakfast Club.

“Stuart was a pretty exceptional character – he had a galvanizing effect and you wanted to get on board with whatever he was doing” says Eastwood. “And he was a really gifted educator who put his practice into his teaching at the Royal College of Art. He had great charisma and charm; you can see that in his work and in his belief in what film could do. I think people will just really enjoy the work and, for me, it has been great to revisit it. Stuart had a bit of recognition in his lifetime but he died very young just at the time that he was about to become more widely recognised. I hope this exhibition will help to bring him to the attention of new film and art audiences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad