Exhibition at the Graves Gallery celebrates work of Sheffield-born artist Derrick Greaves

Derrick Greaves, Sheffield, 1953 © Estate of Derrick Greaves, courtesy of James Hyman Gallery, London

Born in Sheffield in 1927, Greaves is one of the most acclaimed British painters of the last half century and initially came to prominence in the 1950s when he represented Britain at the Venice Biennale alongside other so-called ‘Kitchen-Sink’ artists with whom he was associated, such as Jack Smith, also from Sheffield, John Bratby and Edward Middleditch. The earliest work on display in Art Worlds is from 1943 and the most recent was made in 2021. Curated in collaboration with James Hyman and the artist’s estate, the exhibition features paintings and works on paper, as well as sketchbooks, preparatory works and photographs.

“Derrick had an incredible career and he was painting right up until the end, so one of the challenges with curating the exhibition at the Graves Gallery was trying to work out a coherent show when there are over 70 years’ worth of works to choose from,” says Hyman. “I decided that we should structure the show in such a way that we could group the work around a series of themes.” Those themes are Home Life, The World of the Studio, The Art of the Past and The Natural World.

Home Life features some of Greaves’ earliest works made in and around Sheffield and includes portraits of his parents, late industrial landscapes, domestic life and still lives of everyday objects. “His home city was a hugely important creative influence,” says Hyman. “He left school early and worked in factories. He was training as an industrial draughtsman, then he got an apprenticeship in signwriting – he was painting free-hand and you can see those skills in his later work with the use of precise lines and bold colours. A lot of the skills that he learnt as a teenager became part of his technique as an artist. There is a heraldic quality to some of his work, almost like old-fashioned pub and shop signs. He did that apprenticeship for almost five years before he moved down to London, it was really important for his career.”

Derrick Greaves, Venice in the Rain, 1953 © the Estate of Derrick Greaves. Courtesy of James Hyman Gallery, London

In 1948 Greaves won a scholarship to study at the Royal College of Art in London, but his memories of Sheffield and its surroundings continued to feature in his work, one example in the exhibition is an atmospheric industrial landscape, entitled Sheffield, 1953, and even in some of his last paintings. “Towards A Walled Garden is a painting Derrick did in 2021 which we have in the show,” says Hyman. “It is partly inspired by a memory of the dry-stone walls in the Peak District – the area was still very much in his mind. Derrick would often talk of his youth in Sheffield and his early visits to the Peak District and echoes of those years can be found throughout his work.”

Hyman, who is a leading expert of 20th century British art, knew Greaves well and worked with him for many years. “I first got to know him in the 1980s when I was a student researching my PhD on post-war British art,” he says. “I went on to represent him for 25 years and now I am working with his widow Sally and the estate.” The theme of The World of the Studio focusses on the importance of the time Greaves spent in his studio constructing his work. “He often referenced his life in the studio in his work,” says Hyman. “We have a few of the post-It notes that he would write on recording his dreams, which inspired some of his work.” The section Art of the Past explores the ways in which previous cultures, civilisations, artists and artworks influenced Greaves’ output. “Modernism and cubism were important influences and artists such as Picasso, Matisse and Van Gogh,” says Hyman. “He was interested in how you could move away from conventional representation.” The Natural World element of the show highlights Greaves’ still lifes depicting birds, animals and plants.

Hyman hopes that visitors to the exhibition will be uplifted by it. “We are living through dark times at the moment and Derrick’s early career came out of the dark times just after the Second World War so it feels very resonant,” he says. “But his work is essentially a celebration of life, the natural world and the possibilities of creativity. It’s contemporary, joyful and accessible. There is nothing elitist or complex about it, his paintings are very direct and colourful and there is an exuberance to his work that I find very uplifting.”