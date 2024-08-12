Exhibition of new works by contemporary artist Dan Baldwin in Harrogate

Artist Dan Baldwin whose work is on display in an exhibition - The Pursuit of Happiness - at the RedHouse Gallery in Harrogate.

Baldwin is much admired by his peers and his work is collected by notable fellow artists such as Damien Hirst, Gilbert & George and Sir Peter Blake. The show in Harrogate, The Pursuit of Happiness, features a collection of recent works which Baldwin describes as focusing on “how painting and colour – along with nature – have been a healing factor over the last few years.”

Working across a range of media, Baldwin has a diverse creative practice and the show reflects this with paintings on canvas, works on paper, ceramics and sculpture all represented. The work combines the abstract with the figurative, imagination with reality, and often includes an element of narrative that is almost just out of the frame, encouraging the viewer to take a closer look. In one of the paintings, for example, there is a waving arm that enters the image from the side, in another, peering in from a corner, a young child cradles a kitten. There are recurring motifs such as swallows and skeletal fingers, with nature ever-present in the form of flowers, leaves and trees. The general feeling is uplifting and optimistic, enhanced by the use of vibrant colour. Some works have a dreamlike quality, containing fragments of thought.

When we speak over the phone, Baldwin, who is based in West Sussex near the South Downs, is on a coastal path in North Cornwall and sounds relaxed and happy. “Colour is always my starting point,” he says. “I don’t think about the composition until I have begun. I am often drawn to candy tones and pale colours and I got obsessed with Yves Klein blue for a while, I love its intensity. And I like restricting my palette to three or four tones. I just spend time playing with colour and then the journey of the composition begins with something. It could be a flower or a bird or an element of nature, then the piece comes together in a spontaneous, organic way. It is all very unplanned.”

His approach to making pieces in this fluid way, which also involves a lot of layering, comes from his background in and use of printmaking throughout his career since he left art college in the 1990s. “Printmaking has always been a part of my creative process,” he says. “I build the pieces up and then if something isn’t working, I will just paint over it and continue the layering process. It is an allegorical way of working that is also quite musical, there is a circular rhythm to the composition. It develops in a circular way and I will know straight away if something doesn’t work. Quite often I will erase things. Sometimes it is about knowing when to stop. It is about trusting my instincts.”

Baldwin’s earlier works were darker in theme and content than the artworks in this new collection. “They were very dense and loaded with symbolism, now I am less interested in exploring the dark side,” he says. “There is still an edge to the work which explores man and nature, life and death but I use the natural world as a metaphor for looking at the vulnerability of humans. Everyone is just trying to survive. I am aware, perhaps too aware, of how dark the world is, this is my way of dealing with it. Over the past few years, nature, walking, painting and music have been real therapy for me to deal with the world.”

When he is in the studio, he is usually listening to music or something meditative. “I am very happy in my own company,” he says. “I go into a bubble in my studio. I am interested in how our minds work – I will be listening to something or thinking and then something will occur to me and I think ‘I have got to write that down’ and then often that will become the title of a future work.”

Painting, gardening, walking and listening to music shape his days. “In the last few years, I have found great peace and healing through nature,” he says. “I’ve been discovering ancient footpaths, hiking the South Downs Way and the North Cornish coastline, building a garden, planting and nurturing it – and painting daily.”

Baldwin’s work is on view across the ground floor gallery space with smaller displays on the upper floors of new works by artists supported by RedHouse including Danny Larsen, Schoph, Thomas James Butler, David Rusbatch, Candie Payne, Danny Larsen and Christopher Kelly as well as a special collection of the final paintings by the late Harrogate artist John Middleton.