Frontline 1984/1985, a new photography exhibition documenting the lives of Bradford’s African-Caribbean communities forty years ago

Photographer Victor Wedderburn at his debut exhibition Frontline 1984/1985 for Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture. Picture: David Lindsay

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frontline 1984/1985, the debut exhibition of photographer Victor Wedderburn, brings together over a hundred never before seen colour photographs documenting the lives of Bradford’s African-Caribbean communities forty years ago. A retired mental health nurse, Wedderburn is a self-taught photographer who became interested in the medium in the early 1980s.

“I had a friend who was a photographer, he had a dark room and I used to watch him when he was developing his photographs,” he says. “It was so interesting to see the images coming alive. It amazed me and it made me want to try it for myself.” He had been working at that time as a driver at Crofts Engineering in Thornbury and when he was made redundant, he used his payment to buy some second-hand photographic equipment. “I heard about someone in Leeds who had a kit he wanted to sell and I bought it. So then I had an East German Praktica SLR camera and I started taking it everywhere with me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subscribe now to our weekly lifestyle newsletter - sent every Saturday

Roy Lewinson outside Cunliffe Villas in Manningham with his Sunbeam Alpine Mix 5© Victor Wedderburn Frontline 1984/1985

Born in Jamaica in 1954, Wedderburn arrived in the UK in 1971 at the age of 16 joining his Windrush generation parents who had settled in Bradford. Following a short spell at school at Wyke Manor, he worked at Morrisons as a warehouse operative before moving to Crofts. He lived in Manningham at the heart of a thriving African-Caribbean community and began documenting the people and places around him. He also taught himself how to develop film. At first it was a fiddly business – he didn’t have a dark room so he improvised using black bin bags. “I would get several bags, put the film inside and then try and extract the film and put it in the cannister without letting any light in.” Later he was able to create a makeshift darkroom in a broom cupboard in his kitchen.

The atmospheric colour photographs in the exhibition portray a rich and diverse mix of activity and busy-ness. A group of young men play at a pinball machine in the Young Lions Café, a line of older gentlemen sit chatting on a low wall outside Anis Discount Store. Barry Roots, the owner of Roots Record Store, smiles from behind the counter of his shop, while a group of young people stand holding pool cues outside a pub entrance. Children play in the back streets, a young man proudly poses next to his bright orange convertible sports car. There are action shots of a group of young men playing football on a field after work. There is such a sense of freedom and joy in their movement. “What you can’t see in that picture is all the people sitting on the touchline watching and cheering them on,” says Wedderburn. “There was a real sense of community and togetherness, everyone was interested in what was going on. It wouldn’t happen anywhere else.”

Most of the shots were taken outside – partly, Wedderburn explains, because he didn’t have any lights for indoor photography. It lends the images a feeling of eternal summer. There is a lot of joy in these photographs and a palpable sense of a community pulling together. “After I got made redundant, I spent nearly all of that first summer outside taking photographs,” he says. “I would drop my daughter off at nursery in the morning and then go and meet friends and take pictures.” Music was an important part of community cohesion, there are images of sound system parties, and the exhibition is accompanied by a soundtrack, created by Jerry ‘Red Dred’ Crawford, of reggae, roots and dub music of the era.

Many of the significant places where the African-Caribbean community would meet and socialize feature in the images such as the Perseverance Hotel pub on Lumb Lane and the Young Lions café next door. This area was dubbed by many as ‘the Frontline’. “You could always find someone there to chat to,” says Wedderburn. “I got to know people which made it easier for me to take their photographs, they trusted me. Some of them didn’t like having their pictures taken, but most of them did.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lions Café ©Victor Wedderburn from Frontline 1984/1985 an exhibition by Victor Wedderburn for Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture. Picture: Victor Wedderburn

The images have a very natural feel, allowing the viewer into an unguarded moment in the lives of friends, families and the wider community. “The trick was to get people to pose, then pretend to take the picture and when they think you have finished, they relax, and that’s when you actually take the picture. That is the one that really works.”

Many of the shops, cafés, pubs and businesses that Wedderburn captured in his photographs have long since closed, are no longer there or have a different purpose and most of the people have moved on. “The community as we knew it at that time has gone, it’s all changed,” says Wedderburn. “When things started to close – the café and the pub, I realised my photographs became more important especially for the people who knew those places. People of my age, we miss them. It’s part of our history.”

Wedderburn hopes the exhibition will bring back some happy memories for those who lived through that period and also serve as an interesting historical document for younger generations of Bradfordians. “It is a record of the times and the place and the people and it shows how the communities all came together,” he says. “I’m so grateful to Bradford 2025 that my photographs will be seen by more people.” These days Wedderburn only takes the occasional photograph on his phone, mostly of landscapes. “I still have my old camera though,” he says. “I can’t bear to part with it.”