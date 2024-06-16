Holmfirth Arts Festival 2024: Colourful photos show the busy art and cultural event in full swing held in the Yorkshire town where Last of the Summer Wine was filmed

Large crowds attended the parade at Holmfirth Arts Festival this weekend in the Yorkshire town where Last of the Summer Wine was filmed - here are the best photos from the event.

This year was the third year when Holmfirth Arts Festival was given the theme of ‘Flow’, inspired by the significance of the River Holme that flows through the Pennines.

It plays a vital role in the town’s history, economic development, and cultural identity and celebrates creativity in the area.

The event aims to honour new work by supporting diverse artists, inspire communities to get involved in the arts and the town’s heritage, take special interest in caring for the environment and help connect the community on a local, regional and international scale.

On Saturday, June 15, there was live music featuring Valley Voices and a Dear Sunflowers Parade.

Here are some of the highlights from the event.

The Sunflower Parade came to Holmfirth this weekend.

1. Holmfirth Arts Festival 2024

The Sunflower Parade came to Holmfirth this weekend. Photo: James Hardisty

A crowd at the Holmfirth Arts Festival parade.

2. Holmfirth Arts Festival 2024

A crowd at the Holmfirth Arts Festival parade. Photo: James Hardisty

Many participants joined in the parade with elaborate costumes and signs.

3. Holmfirth Arts Festival 2024

Many participants joined in the parade with elaborate costumes and signs. Photo: James Hardisty

The parade was inspired by the Ukrainian folk artist Maria Prymachenko whose art illustrated vivid, colourful depictions of animals, plants and people.

4. Holmfirth Arts Festival 2024

The parade was inspired by the Ukrainian folk artist Maria Prymachenko whose art illustrated vivid, colourful depictions of animals, plants and people. Photo: James Hardisty

