This year was the third year when Holmfirth Arts Festival was given the theme of ‘Flow’, inspired by the significance of the River Holme that flows through the Pennines.
It plays a vital role in the town’s history, economic development, and cultural identity and celebrates creativity in the area.
The event aims to honour new work by supporting diverse artists, inspire communities to get involved in the arts and the town’s heritage, take special interest in caring for the environment and help connect the community on a local, regional and international scale.
On Saturday, June 15, there was live music featuring Valley Voices and a Dear Sunflowers Parade.
Here are some of the highlights from the event.
