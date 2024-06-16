This year was the third year when Holmfirth Arts Festival was given the theme of ‘Flow’, inspired by the significance of the River Holme that flows through the Pennines.

It plays a vital role in the town’s history, economic development, and cultural identity and celebrates creativity in the area.

The event aims to honour new work by supporting diverse artists, inspire communities to get involved in the arts and the town’s heritage, take special interest in caring for the environment and help connect the community on a local, regional and international scale.

On Saturday, June 15, there was live music featuring Valley Voices and a Dear Sunflowers Parade.

Here are some of the highlights from the event.

1 . Holmfirth Arts Festival 2024 The Sunflower Parade came to Holmfirth this weekend. Photo: James Hardisty

2 . Holmfirth Arts Festival 2024 A crowd at the Holmfirth Arts Festival parade. Photo: James Hardisty

3 . Holmfirth Arts Festival 2024 Many participants joined in the parade with elaborate costumes and signs. Photo: James Hardisty

4 . Holmfirth Arts Festival 2024 The parade was inspired by the Ukrainian folk artist Maria Prymachenko whose art illustrated vivid, colourful depictions of animals, plants and people. Photo: James Hardisty