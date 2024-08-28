Hutton Buscel artists to unveil new art installation

Hutton Buscel Artists are gearing up to their latest art installation at their highly anticipated annual Exhibition of Art & Craft. This year’s event will be held on Saturday 7th & Sunday, 8th September at Hutton Buscel Village Hall from 10am to 4pm. The exhibition offers free parking, free entry, and refreshments will be available, making it a perfect day out for art enthusiasts of all ages.

This talented collective of artists, makers, and creators will present a diverse range of works, including; sculptures, ceramics, photography, needle and wet felting art, jewellery, crafts, fine art, prints, and seasonal gifts. One of the highlights of the event is the ‘Budding Young Artists’ corner, designed to inspire and nurture the next generation of creatives. All materials will be provided for free, and everyone is welcome to participate.

A unique feature of the annual exhibition is the group art installation, where the artists challenge themselves by exploring a new medium each year. After a series of engaging workshops, this year’s art installation focuses on ‘mixed media’ and will be on display throughout the weekend. Wildlife artist Diane Todd shared her excitement about the project: “We love to challenge ourselves as it keeps our work fresh and fosters our creative growth, both as a group and as individuals. The pieces we’ve produced are all so different. I had never worked with mixed media before, but this experience has inspired me to create an entire series of mixed media paintings and I’ve truly enjoyed the process.”

In addition to celebrating creativity, the Hutton Buscel Artists are committed to supporting their community. This year, they will be raising much-needed funds for the upkeep of their beautiful village hall. The fundraising effort is bolstered by generous donations for raffle prizes, including a stunning tiger painting titled “Intent,” donated by Alan M Hunt, an internationally acclaimed wildlife artist whose work sells for tens of thousands of pounds globally. This magnificent piece will be on display at the exhibition, where raffle tickets can be purchased. Tickets can also be bought at the ‘Party in the Park’ event, which will be held in the village hall grounds on Saturday, 28th September, when the raffle draw will take place.

