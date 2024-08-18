Streaming music in a digital age has taken away the tangible pleasure of placing a needle on a record and letting it play. Even the crackles and pops add to the listening experience and, as music does, evokes memories through the tunes transporting us back to a place in time.

It is those memories that music lover, Kenny Deane, is keen to recreate through vision – not sound. The concept of his limited edition vinyl art is quite unique and, as such, have become popular purchases for those seeking something different from the High Street when gifting.

Coincidentally, gift giving was where it all began a decade ago, as Kenny recalls.

Vinyl artist, Kenny Deane, of Goathland, North Yorkshire, creates visually eye-catching artwork from vinyl records he cuts into shape, then frames. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty

“When my son joined the army I cut ‘In the Army Now’ by Status Quo into a soldier. I really did it as a bit of fun, but when he took it to the barracks he had a few of the other Squaddies asking where he got it from. Then one of the mums asked for Donny Osmond’s ‘Puppy Love.”

Kenny’s order book for his framed vinyl designs grew, along with the realisation that he needed to profile his work to a wider audience.

“I made about 20 and went to a local market and sold them all,” he says.

Developing a website enabled Kenny to connect with customers in the UK and all over the world. His vinyl art is now hanging in homes around Europe, and as far as America, Australia and New Zealand.

“I did the website and started doing markets and events and it went from strength to strength.”

It was also an opportune time. Kenny had been working in the mobile communication industry, but was looking to take things a little easier during his recovery from illness.

Developing his vinyl art meant he could swap commuting and spend time being creative in his home studio surrounded by countryside and sheep in his home village, fondly referenced as ‘Heartbeat Country’ for the important part Goathland and surrounding areas played in the setting for ‘Heartbeat,’ the popular ITV police period drama set in the Sixties.

Shelving along one wall of his studio is dominated by boxes containing thousands of seven and 12 inch vinyl records which Kenny uses for his art. “Everyone has a memory associated with a song and they say music is a great memory stimulant. It reminds people of whatever memory they associate with a song,” says Kenny.

He recalls one customer who came to see him on the markets becoming emotional when discussing a vinyl art request for a song that was pertinent to a first dance she had enjoyed at a school disco. “You can see people almost hum the song. They are re-living the memory.”

Sourcing his vinyl through record fairs, collectors and the internet, Kenny uses his marketing background to come up with a specific design to suit artists and the songs. In his home studio there are many designs carefully wrapped and ready to be dispatched.

Among them is an eye-catching artistic take on U2’s Joshua Tree. The 12 inch album has been styled into the iconic tree gracing the cover of the band’s best-selling album in a complex process which, Kenny explains, involves free-hand sketching, specialist cutting machines and a jeweller’s file and polish to add the finesse to the finished design.

“That took a long time working out how to do the tree. I took a photo and converted it to a silhouette and manipulated it,” explains Kenny. Every vinyl tells a story personal and relevant to the recipient.

A seven inch vinyl of Frank Sinatra’s ‘Come Fly With Me’ has been styled in the singer’s silhouette mounted on a map of Peru. “Frank sings about wanting to take somebody to Peru, which would resonate with real Frank Sinatra fans, so I have mounted it on a map of Peru,” explains Kenny.

‘Iconology’ is the ethos behind his creations. “If you understand what people recognise as shapes, it is a matter of linking the shapes with the songs.”

Another larger artwork features the word ‘Love’ spelled out of the Beatles’ four singles All You Need is Love, She Loves You, Can’t Buy Me Love and Love Me Do.

Four seven inch vinyl singles have been styled into the instantly recognisable faces of Paul Weller and his fellow members of The Jam and featuring the red, white and blue Mod logo.

‘Dancing Queen’ is among the four seven inch vinyl records artistically styled to form the framed ABBA artwork.

WHAM! has also been given a vinyl makeover. “They are happy songs and it reminds me of my youth,” says Kenny.

Two seven inch singles of The Pet Shop Boys’ Eighties hit ‘West End Girls’ have been artistically cut into a boy and a girl and mounted on a map of the East and West End as a visual reflection of the lyrics to the song.

Down the decades, the associated artwork on vinyl album covers and inner sleeves provided as much enjoyment as the tracks played under the needle and, possibly, also added to the purchasing power and overall appeal.

“You pick up a vinyl record and whatever it is I like the tactile feeling of this bit of plastic, there is a tune and someone has put a lot of effort into it,” says Kenny.

Styling vinyl into an artistic form is also making a positive contribution to protecting the planet through recycling records that may have minor flaws effecting the sound. “You see the pleasure they can give to other people by doing something with them rather than throwing them in the bin. There is something symbolic in it,” he says.

Sitting on his desk is the seven inch single of Cliff Richard’s ‘Travellin Light’ waiting transformation into a relatable design to its recipient. “That is a good song for camping because we live in an area where people camp and walk,” explains Kenny.

The artwork he creates for his website reflects a range of themes and gift ideas for special occasions. “We have a section on animals for those looking for songs that link to cats and dogs.”

Songs relating to friendships, love and relationships, also feature in Kenny’s extensive collection. “You can tailor it. You are buying something that isn’t just different, but it’s personal to that person. It’s not a commercial based product, it is unique.”

Among the most high profile assignments he has undertaken so far was designing vinyl artworks for the then Hard Rock Hotel in London recently re-branded to the Cumberland Hotel. The brief was to design vinyl artworks themed on some of the artists who had stayed at the hotel.

Outside his studio, shelving along the upstairs landing of the spacious home which once served the local community as a vicarage, provides additional storage for Kenny’s extensive CD collection. It also reflects his own eclectic taste in music. “I have got a very eclectic collection. I will listen to almost anything. I’ve always liked a band called Japan. I like Bowie, T-Rex, that type of thing.”

The speakers either side of his computer on his desk suggest there’s a constant stream of music within the workspace he shares with his wife, Lesley, who provides an extra pair of hands when it comes to framing and finishing Kenny’s designs, which are currently showcased in Creation, a creative hub in Saltburn-by-the-Sea.