Kirkwood hospice public art trail informs with dog sculptures around Kirklees

Sixty-seven canine sculptures were unveiled throughout Kirklees earlier this month, marking the launch of hospice The Kirkwood’s public art trail, Snowdogs Support Life, Kirklees.

Spanning all areas of the borough, from Birstall to Holmfirth, the trail has drawn in thousands of visitors since its launch, and is expected to bring many more people into the district’s towns and villages as the event progresses.

Organisers say the trail has many different purposes, all of which benefit the people of Kirklees in one way or another, and themed weeks have been planed to coincide with the works.

A sculpture made for the Snowdogs Support Life, Kirklees art trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathryn Box, event manager with The Kirkwood, says: “There are so many benefits of the art trail, so we thought that adding in some theme weeks would highlight all the areas it promotes.

"Far more than an installation, it really helps to join the dots and brings together our community – connecting people, businesses, organisations and charity in a new, exciting way.

"We hope the theme weeks will give our sponsors an opportunity to engage with the trail and tailor their involvement with many of our sponsors enjoying a natural connection to the themed weeks.”

Two of these weeks – Culture & Heritage Week and Wellbeing Week – have already taken place but there are plenty coming up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creativity Week started yesterday. Every sculpture has been designed by local schools, colleges and organisations, as well as professional artists from across the country. The Kirkwood will be hosting ‘Paint Your Own Snowdog’ workshops, where people will have the chance to make their own miniature sculpture.

From Monday, October 3 it is Support Life Week, which will highlight the vital role that The Kirkwood plays across Kirklees as a charity providing compassionate care to patients and families affected by illnesses including cancer, motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s disease, heart failure and chronic lung conditions. People can unlock key information about The Kirkwood by visiting the sculptures, downloading an app and key in the unique code found on each Snowdog.

Environment Week, from October 17, will encourage people to visit the trail using more sustainable methods of transport, be it the bus, train, bicycle or on foot, while Activity Week, from October 24, will keep children entertained over the half term holidays. Activities are still to be confirmed for this week but will be posted on the Snowdogs Support Life, Kirklees website.