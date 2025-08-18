Leeds artist's new exhibition at Left Bank Leeds explores Northern identity

Leeds artist Chris Eastham whose new exhibition Northern Soul, at Left Bank Leeds next month, explores Northern identity.

“I have done a lot of enjoyable things since I retired,” says Eastham. “I did a Fine Art degree and hadn’t really planned on being a teacher. I really enjoyed it for the most part but I always wanted to draw and paint again.” In 2017 she set up her studio at Patrick Studios in Leeds, run by East Street Arts and home to more than 30 artists. “I’m very happy there and it is a lovely community,” she says. Teaching is still part of her life, however, as she runs courses at Leeds Print Workshop which is in the same building.

The solo show at Left Bank Leeds, entitled Northern Soul, explores notions of Northern identity and features paintings, drawings and mono prints. Over the past year, Eastham has been creating this new collection of works, inspired by archive photographs that relate to the people and places of her Yorkshire heritage. “A little while ago I started thinking about my Leeds and Northern identity and how I could present that in my work,” says Eastham.

The new series of artworks partly grew out of a project that Eastham was involved two years ago. In 2023 she was one of ten artists who were invited to create large-scale murals celebrating the people and culture of Leeds to be displayed on Neville Street, near the dark arches in the city. Her artwork, A Thread Through Time, is one of her most personal pieces and also appears in the exhibition. “The picture features my mum, my aunt and my grandmother – they have inspired me a lot in my work – and they all worked as seamstresses in tailoring firms in Leeds in the 1940s,” says Eastham. “Then I linked the past and the present with a portrait of a contemporary seamstress who I met in Leeds market.”

The largest piece in the show was inspired by a visit that Eastham made to a Northern soul weekender in Bridlington. “I felt that I couldn’t give my exhibition that title without actually going to a weekender,” says Eastham. “So, I went to one with my husband, we really enjoyed it – the dancing was great and everyone was dressed up in retro clothes – and while we were there, I took photographs and did some drawings.”

Most of the other works in the exhibition have been inspired by research into various aspects of Leeds’ history that Eastham has undertaken over the past year. “I started looking at old archive photographs and I found some pictures of ladies, who turned out to be Norman Hartnell models, on the roof terrace of the Queens Hotel,” she says. “I also found a photograph of a group of women from 1943 sitting on sandbags on Albion Street drawing. They were students at Leeds College of Art and I wanted to paint them because there was a strong personal connection – I studied there too and they were my art predecessors.” Another painting depicts traders in the Corn Exchange in the 1930s. “The photograph showed hundreds of men all dressed very smartly; they reminded me of my grandad and my uncles.”

Eastham describes herself as a figurative painter and printmaker; portraiture is a central part of her practice and in 2020 she was a successful contestant on Sky Television’s Portrait Artist of the Year. Her subject was actor, author and playwright Zawe Ashton, who also happens to be Tom Hiddleston’s partner. “It was very enjoyable to take part in,” she says. ““Zawe really liked my portrait and she chose my painting to take away with her. I got through to the quarter finals and I have had quite a few portrait commissions on the back of it.”

Alongside commissioned work, Eastham is continuing to explore the themes running through the show at Left Bank and is looking forward to sharing her work with Leeds audiences. “I am proud of my Northern identity and these artworks express my experience of it,” she says. “I hope the exhibition will encourage people who come to see it to reflect on their own identity and what being Northern means to them.”